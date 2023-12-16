The Latest in Crypto and NFT Gaming

Web3 gaming is changing rapidly with blockchain and NFTs. Given this, big moves like Gods Unchained joining Amazon Prime and Apeiron switching to Ronin are shaking things up. Let’s dive deeper into the article and check out the top 5 play-to-earn gaming news in the last 24 hours.

Amazon Prime customers can now enjoy a special promotion for the NFT-based game ‘Gods Unchained’. Immutable Games announced that Prime users can claim a free in-game card pack through the Amazon Prime Gaming portal. This six-month initiative offers 5 rare core packs and one core domain pack as the first monthly reward. Although these packs do not include NFTs, players have the opportunity to “fuse” duplicate core in-game cards into higher quality NFT versions, tradable on the Immutable X network. Additionally, the promotion coincides with Gods Unchained’s second season, the “Far Horizons” and “Tides of Fate” expansions, which introduce new gameplay mechanics and a narrative centered around the Mech and Dragon factions. Additionally, Gods Unchained is launching a content creator support program and is planning a mobile launch on iOS and Android platforms later this year.

Galaxy Fight Club (GFC) is preparing for exciting new changes, including the launch of its 3.0 beta version. As a result, players can expect a revised loadout screen for easier customization and a new NFT level system where NFTs earn experience points in ranked matches. The 3.0 beta will feature a complete backend overhaul for better performance and new content for an enhanced gaming experience. This update marks a significant step forward for GFC into the world of Web3 gaming, promising a more engaging and dynamic game environment.

GameOn receives grant funding from the Arbitrum Foundation

GameOn, a Web3 fantasy sports platform, has received grant funding from the Arbitrum Foundation. With major league collaborations such as LALIGA and PFL on the Arbitrum One network, this partnership puts GameOne at the forefront of Web3 gaming. Additionally, GameOn’s collaboration with a team of sports, media and entertainment organizations and industry veterans has led to partnerships with NBCUniversal, Bravo, Karate Combat, WNBA and others. Arbitrum, the leading Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum, sees this collaboration as a strategic move to boost blockchain adoption through sports and entertainment.

Elixir Games acquires Cybertitans-Dave Litlab Games

Web3 PC game distribution platform Elixir Games has acquired CyberTitans publisher LitLab Games. Originally, CyberTitans, a multiplayer autobattler focused on eSports, was the most played game on the Elixir Launcher in 2023. The acquisition adds to Elixir’s portfolio, which includes casual mobile battler Tinies and ninja-themed battle royale No Way Back. Needless to mention, Elixir’s CEO expressed excitement about the acquisition, and highlighted its commitment to delivering exceptional gaming experiences and innovation at Web3 Gaming. The strategic acquisition positions Elixir among the leaders of PC game distribution platforms alongside Ultra, Epic Games and Steam.

Faraland reveals new details of Mastery Quest Skill Trees Season 2

Faraland, the play-to-earn multiplayer game based on the Binance Smart Chain, has announced details of its upcoming event, Mastery Quest Skill Trees Season 2. The event is set to enhance the gaming experience by introducing new skill trees and Mastery Quests. Providing players with more strategic options and depth of gameplay. Undoubtedly, Farland’s commitment to continued development and player engagement is evident in this latest update, which promises an exciting and immersive experience for its community.

The latest update shows that gaming is moving into a new phase rooted in blockchain and NFTs. These changes are making gaming more exciting and opening up new ways to play and make money. This is a big step towards a future where gaming is more connected and innovative. Stay updated with every game to earn money, best gaming reviews and daily game news.

