Web3 Games Irreversible Teams Up With Gensokishi Online, Cursed Stone, and CellWars – Cryptosaurus

Operates both Immutable Games and Web3 gaming platforms. And today he announced that he is working with three upcoming Web3 games: Gensokishi Online, Cursed Stone, and CellWars.

These games are committed to building on Immutable’s zero-knowledge scaling solution, zkEVM, providing game developers new ways to scale their Web 3 games.

“It’s inspiring to see more studios adopting Immutable to really make their games better. “This transformative technology provides game developers with enterprise-grade security, massive network effects, low development costs, and seamless interoperability with the Ethereum ecosystem, enabling Web 3 games to be seamlessly integrated into their Web 2,” Immutable said in a statement. Keeps it at par with its peers.” said Andrew Sorokowski, vice president of business development. , in a statement. “This is an important step forward, and we are delighted to announce that these exciting new titles have already recognized the immense potential of zk technology, and have chosen it to power the next phase of their development “

The cursed stone is approaching the irreversible.

Gensokishi Online, developed by Metap Inc., is a Metaverse-original reinvention of Elemental Knights Online, a game that received the 2012 Game of the Year (Gold) award in Taiwan and has achieved 8 million downloads worldwide. The developers of Gensokishi Online plan to use blockchain technology to establish a new economic system in their fantasy world, offering unique locations, experiences, entertainment, and full ownership through decentralization.

Gensokishi recently launched a collaboration with Symbiogenesis, a non-fungible token (NFT) art project created by Square Enix, the Japanese game developer and publisher behind Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts, Star Ocean, and Dragon Quest. Known for famous series like.

Cursed Stone, a 3D open-world Web3 MMORPG, features player-versus-environment (PVE), player-versus-player (PVP), and siege modes, providing players with dynamic NFTs that they can upgrade. Are. And can equip your characters. Since community members fully own these assets, players can freely trade them, including their entire characters, levels, and items in a single transaction. The game features an innovative role system, which enables players to further specialize their NFTs. Developers are also exploring the potential of combining NFC and NFT technologies to change how users interact with the digital world.

Inspired by classic works such as naval battles and Lord of the Rings And a song of Ice and Fire, CellWars is a new Web3 NFT game set in an immersive virtual world. Players can embark on a dynamic journey through diverse civilizations crossing the boundaries of land and sea. CellWars features blockchain technology and various battle modes such as PvE, PvP, and guild vs. guild. It encourages players to engage in strategic warfare, explore uncharted territories, uncover hidden secrets, and discover exciting treasures within a vibrant community.

SellWars allows players to convert in-game assets, such as heroes, ships, and weapons, into NFTs that can be freely traded on the open market. As players progress and increase their skills, they can earn reward tokens by participating in battles.

cellwars

To date, CellWars has received support from 27 top-tier partners, including Disney China, Alibaba Cloud, Wanxiang Blockchain, and Immutable. These partnerships aim to provide additional trading options for global players, further enhancing the gaming experience.

Immutable zkEVM provides game builders with a comprehensive toolkit to enrich their games through digital asset ownership. It ensures full compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and includes a range of immutable tools such as APIs, SDKs, and solutions such as Passport, Checkout, and Orderbook.

Some game studios have already committed to building their Web3 titles on immutable zkEVM. These studios include Shardbound, Simwin Sports, Space Nation, S369, Moongaming, Sandbox, iBall Games, Magmabyte, and others. Immutable zkEVM’s ecosystem partners include leading platforms such as AQUA Marketplace, Tokentrove Marketplace, BlockScout, GameStop, AtomicHub, and others.

