Web3: A writer with local ties has a roadmap for the next era of the Internet

Alex Tapscott’s new book charts the next wave of the internet and ‘the ways in which all these technologies are going to change business and culture and society’

An entrepreneur, author and capital markets professional with a lifelong Orillia connection has written a new book about the next frontier of the Internet, published by No. 5. Wall Street Journal’Bestseller list.

Alex Tapscott’s new book, titled Web3: Charting the Internet’s Next Economic and Cultural FrontierServes as a roadmap for the coming third era of the Internet – arising amid rapid advancements in various interrelated technologies and fields, and a growing need for Internet users to own their data, creations, and more. Will bring increase in opportunities.

“We are in an interesting period of time, where many technologies are emerging simultaneously,” Tapscott said. orilliamatters, “The interesting thing about them is that they are not separate, but related, and I think this term, Web3, will help describe the ways in which all of these technologies are changing business and culture and society. Are going.” ,

However, more important than any individual technological advancements is how they will ultimately work together, Tapscott said.

“Those technologies include things like blockchain and artificial intelligence and virtual reality and robotics, but it’s not the technologies themselves that are interesting, it’s how they converge,” he said. “The book describes that convergence and talks about the ways it’s going to affect the world.”

Web3 represents a further evolution of the first era of the Internet, where users only accessed information from websites, and the second era – the social media era – where “everyone became a publisher of photos and their ideas,” Tapscott said.

He said, “The most important asset class of that era was really user-generated data, but what happened was that that data was captured by a handful of large companies that provided some basic service or exchange (and ) He had received all the awards.” ,

“All the companies that grew tremendously during that period are valued at more than $10 trillion, and that value is not shared with the people who created the data.”

An important aspect of Web3 is that Internet users will be able to reclaim ownership of their “digital self”.

“It basically means being able to own your own data and your own identity, being able to own your own creations, and participate in the profits from that, and seeing the value in peer-to-peer transactions.” And being able to move, Tapscott said.

“This is something that is an evolution of where the web was before, and I think it’s going to impact many industries. “It’s also going to have an impact on what it means to be an internet user and citizen.”

Tapscott said innovations such as blockchain, which led to the rise of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, allow individuals and businesses to conduct transactions on a peer-to-peer basis, where previously they would have had to rely on “middlemen” such as banks or credit card companies. Had to stay. ,

With Web3 Internet users will be able to use blockchain “tokens” to store and share a wide range of items, from money and stocks to art and scientific discoveries, etc.

“In the same way that a shipping container can contain furniture and food and computers and carpet, and what have you, a token … can represent any value,” Tapscott said.

Based on that, Tapscott views Internet users on Web3 as Internet “owners” who can claim ownership over the myriad services they participate in online.

“Everyone will own the services and applications they use online,” he said. “You can sign up for a social media application, or a financial application online, and the more you use it, the more you will earn on that platform. Because you are adding value to the platform, you should be compensated for it.

Tapscott said these developments would have a profound impact on financial services, the arts and many other industries.

For example, with the rise of artificial intelligence, blockchain technology can ensure that content creators are given ownership, and are compensated for their information when it is used by AI applications.

People associated with the music industry will also be able to manage their assets in a more secure manner.

He said, “With the rise of the first era of the Internet… it turned something that was property, like a CD or record, and made it a free commodity.” “We need a new way to allow artists and creators to sell their work, connect with fans, and ensure they get paid, and you can do the same with tokens.”

Other services like Google Maps may also lose their monopoly status through Web3.

Using blockchain, citizens can participate in projects like HiveMapper, which is a decentralized mapping service where users voluntarily collect mapping data via dashcam and receive compensation for their mapping data.

“Instead of being a passive recipient of Google’s mapping data, you can be an owner in HiveMapper itself, so it’s an example of a user road network that connects data, blockchain, and AI,” Tapscott said.

“Many people will realize that it can really make a significant difference financially, but in the end, we will all benefit from more choice in terms of where to get our mapping information, better data, and that will make it easier for everyone.” Life will improve.”

Those interested in reading Tapscott’s book can find it here.

Source: www.bradfordtoday.ca