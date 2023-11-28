Web3.0 and the Maker Economy: Mapping the Terrain

By Sriram Reddy Vanga

In the post-millennial era, the adage “change is the only constant” remains true, especially in the context of the Internet’s transformative impact on global functioning. As technology continues to evolve, the Internet is undergoing a significant change with the introduction of Web3. According to Metav.rs, by 2030, the market size of Web3 will reach $81.5 billion. Referred to as the Semantic Web, the Web3 is marked by decentralization, ubiquity, and three-dimensional structure, which plays a key role in shaping the dynamics of the creator economy.

The creator economy places high importance on individuality and self-expression, while Web3 prioritizes decentralization and autonomy. Its amalgamation has the potential to provide creators with new opportunities to connect with their target audiences and monetize their content.

Impact of Web3 on Marketers

The emergence of Web2 paved the way for the spread of digital marketing. According to a recent study by Gartner, the majority of businesses (72%) plan to increase their spending on Web3 marketing in the next year. The Web as we knew it evolved into a data-driven, consumer-first, and mobile-oriented Web, which provided many strategies for marketers to experiment with. However, with the emergence of Web3, data control will be in the hands of users rather than private entities. This challenges marketers due to limited access to user data.

In addition, the new Internet also has a community-centric system, which will challenge marketers to build loyal and engaged communities to participate in data collection and become brand advocates. This is where creators play an important role.

Enhanced role of content creators

Web3 addresses the limitations of Web2 and provides complete autonomy to creators in deciding their content and receiving compensation for it. New revenue models will be introduced where content creators have control. Creators will have complete control over their content and its distribution. Additionally, Web3 also has a provision for creating tokens, which can be used to reward content creators for their work. Additionally, Web3 will also bridge the gap between creators and their audiences, where they can facilitate direct transactions, allowing for more direct monetization of content.

Web3 to empower the creator economy

Web3 transfers ownership from centralized authorities to communities and individuals. It will empower the creator economy while driving change at scale through content creation, contracts, DAOs, and NFTs.

Content Creation: The digital world will move beyond simple marketing campaigns to virtual worlds filled with digital avatars, objects, and immersive experiences with the help of cutting-edge technologies like AR and VR.

Contracts and Ownership: Web3 allows content creators to eliminate middlemen from the value chain, allowing the direct exchange of information and goods. Creators can use smart contracts, which will ensure that all transactions are conducted in a conflict-free manner in terms of monetization controls.

DAOs: Bringing decentralized autonomous organizations, or DAOs, into the maker economy ensures that the community maintains control. It will decide on the algorithms, revenue and functionalities to be developed on the platform.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have already gained popularity as they allow creators to sell directly to customers, eliminating all middlemen. With the global exposure of Web3, the earning potential of creators will increase.

Critical Perspective: Skepticism around Web3.0 and NFTs

The recent volatility and correction of the NFT market are viewed differently by observers discussing the fate of Web3. While some interpret this as a potential downturn, others consider it a natural market cycle. According to the fintech, the NFT market faced a recession, with minimum prices falling below 30 Ether, an 83% decline from the all-time high in 2022. Despite setbacks with projects like Bored Apes Yacht Club and Doodles, NFTs remain innovative, providing opportunities for creators, collectors, and investors. The NFT sector is evolving, focusing on long-term adoption strategies and integration with technologies like generative AI, emphasizing its adaptability and flexibility within the Web3 ecosystem.

With increased accessibility in the latter half of 2022, Artificial Intelligence quietly became an important technology trend. AI tools like MidJourney are now helping creatives in the advertising industry render images and generate ideas quickly. As AI becomes more involved in advertising, tools are being developed to analyze and suggest work based on award-winning campaigns. Despite its increasing utility, ethical concerns remain.

In my view, the concepts of decentralization, transparency, and better data security are still driving innovation in different ways. Although the true trajectory of Web3 has yet to be fully revealed, these fundamental principles keep it alive and thriving. As far as Web3 is concerned, it is far from faded in the current scenario, but only time will tell its true course.

road ahead

The technologies showcased at CES 2023 signal a shift from hype to practical applications. The coming year could see mainstream adoption of AI as a creative tool in advertising, a more integrated approach to harnessing the metaverse, and improved trustworthiness of blockchain technologies like NFTs and Web3. The coming months will serve as a litmus test to determine whether these technologies will truly enhance creativity and provide effective solutions for marketers, or whether they will be relegated to a “winter of discontent” in the ever-evolving landscape of technology. Will have to face reminding challenges.

(The author is Sriram Reddy Vanga – CEO and Co-Founder, Cofluence, and the views expressed in this article are his own)

Source: cxotoday.com