The chief executive of one of the world’s largest technology conferences resigned on Saturday amid an uproar over comments he made about the Israel-Hamas war, triggering a boycott that has seen scores of speakers and companies pulled from the gathering. Had to get out.

Organizers of Web Summit, which was attended by more than 70,000 people last year, said the event would still take place in Lisbon next month and that a new CEO would be appointed soon.

Paddy Cosgrave, the Irish entrepreneur who founded Web Summit and has run the event since 2009, announced his departure after several companies, including Google, Meta, Amazon and Intel, withdrew from the event in the wake of Cosgrave’s comments.

Last week, he wrote on

“War crimes are war crimes even when committed by allies, and they should be called out for what they are,” Cosgrave wrote, referring to the wave of Israeli attacks on Gaza that followed violence by Hamas.

The statement sparked outrage, with venture capitalists, Israeli startup founders and Big Tech companies all pulling out of the Web Summit, an annual conference for the past 14 years that brings together some of the industry’s top leaders and companies. Is.

Former Facebook executive David Marcus, who oversaw the company’s cryptocurrency project, was among those critical of Cosgrave, write on x: “Disgusted by your ill-informed stance. You could have taken a more nuanced stance, condemning these atrocities and calling for restraint. That would have been acceptable. You chose to support terrorists. I would never have participated in this.” “Will not take/sponsor/speak at any of your events again.”

As the boycott movement gained momentum, Cosgrave attempted to walk back his comments, write on x: “We are devastated to see the level of horrific killings and casualties of innocent civilians in Israel and Gaza. We condemn the attacks by Hamas and express our deepest condolences to all those who have lost loved ones .We hope for a peaceful reconciliation.”

But he then reiterated his previous comments, saying: “To reiterate: war crimes are war crimes even when they are committed by allies and they must be exposed for what they are.”

After more backlash from the incident, Cosgrave issued an apology in hopes of controlling the fallout. He wrote that: “I understand that what I said, the timing of what I said, and the way it was presented have deeply hurt many people.”

However, pressure continued to mount and on Saturday Cosgrave announced he was stepping down as leader of Web Summit. “Unfortunately, my personal comments have become a distraction from the program and our team, our sponsors, our startups, and the people attending,” he wrote on the program’s website.

The Web Summit was originally held in Dublin but moved to Lisbon in 2015.

In her apology, Cosgrave wrote that she “unequivocally” supported Israel’s right to defend itself, adding that “like many celebrities on the global stage, I believe that Israel has the right to defend itself.” “In the U.S., Israel must comply with international law and the Geneva Conventions – that is, not commit war crimes.”

