Web Summit chief resigns after backlash over Israel ‘war crimes’ comments

Web Summit founder Paddy Cosgrave apologized for his comments – AP Photo/Armando Franca

The chief executive of Europe’s biggest tech conference has resigned after comments he said Israel was committing war crimes.

Paddy Cosgrave said he was stepping down as chief executive of Web Summit because his comments were “a distraction from the event and our team, our sponsors, our startups and the people who attend”.

His resignation comes less than a month before the event – ​​which attracts 70,000 people to Lisbon each year – is due to take place.

It comes after a number of key participants withdrew from the program in response to Mr Cosgrave’s comments. Google, Facebook owner Meta and Intel have pulled out in recent days.

Mr Cosgrave said in a post on Twitter on October 13 that he was “appalled by the rhetoric and actions of many Western leaders and governments, particularly the Irish government, with the exception of the Irish government, which is doing the right thing for once.”

“War crimes are war crimes even when they are committed by allies, and they must be exposed in the form they occur.”

Two days later, he updated his tweet, saying “What Hamas did is outrageous and disgusting” but added: “Israel has the right to defend itself, but as I have already said, it must be punished by the international community.” You don’t have the right to break the law.”

In an apology later posted on the Web Summit blog and shared on his Twitter account, Mr Cosgrave said: “What is needed at this time is compassion, and I did not express that. My aim is always to strive for peace.”

He added: “I also believe that, in its defense, Israel must comply with international law and the Geneva Conventions – that is, not commit war crimes. This recognition applies equally to any state in any war. “No country should violate these laws, even if atrocities are committed against them.”

His last post on Twitter read: “Goodbye for now. “Some time is needed from this platform.”

A spokesperson for Web Summit said it would appoint a new chief executive and said the conference would take place in Lisbon as planned from November 13 to 16 next month.

Mr Cosgrave said: “I again sincerely apologize for any offense I may have caused.”

Irish entrepreneur Mr Cosgrave was a co-founder of Web Summit, which traces its roots to a one-day event he organized in Dublin in 2009. It has become the largest tech conference in Europe with spin-off events in Canada and Brazil. Qatar and Hong Kong.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com