Web Summit CEO Paddy Cosgrave resigns in wake of controversy over his Israel comments

Web Summit CEO Paddy Cosgrave announced Saturday that he is stepping down effective immediately.

His resignation comes after several companies pulled out of the program over his Israel comments.

Cosgrave issued a statement earlier this week apologizing for the “serious hurt” she had caused.

Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for signing up!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed when you’re on the go. download app

Web Summit CEO Paddy Cosgrave said on Saturday that he was resigning with immediate effect. His decision came after a lot of hard work Major companies and technology leaders withdrew from the conference Following his comments on Israel’s response to Hamas terrorist attacks.

“Unfortunately, my personal comments have become a distraction from the program and our team, our sponsors, our startups, and the people participating. I apologize for any hurt I caused,” he said in a statement sent to Insider. I sincerely apologize.”

Cosgrave in the beginning Criticized Israel’s response to the attacks A post on X on 13 October stated that “War crimes are war crimes even when they are committed by allies, and they must be exposed for what they are.”

Later he released a Apologies As for the “timing” of his comments, on October 17, he said he understood they had caused “deep harm” and that he “unequivocally” supported “Israel’s right to exist and to defend itself.”

However, Cosgrave also cited his prior comments, saying, “Israel must abide by international law and the Geneva Conventions – that is, not commit war crimes.”

Cosgrave’s comments caused an uproar among tech leaders, many of whom Canceled his attendance at next month’s conference , Major companies including Intel and Siemens – two major sponsors – also announced that they are moving out this week ,

The conference — one of Europe’s biggest tech events — is scheduled to take place in Lisbon from November 13 to 16 with 70,000 delegates, a Web Summit spokesperson previously told Insider.

A representative said a new CEO would be appointed as soon as possible and the conference would proceed as planned.

Source: www.businessinsider.com