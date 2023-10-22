Web Summit CEO Paddy Cosgrave resigns after backlash over Israel-Hamas war comments

cnn-

Web Summit Chief Executive Paddy Cosgrave stepped down on Saturday after a number of big tech companies pulled out of the company’s upcoming annual technology conference due to his comments on the Israel-Hamas war.

“Unfortunately, my personal comments have become a distraction from the program and our team, our sponsors, our start-ups and the people attending,” Cosgrave said in a statement to CNN. “I again sincerely apologize for any hurt I may have caused.”

His resignation comes a little more than a week after the comments Posted on x, formerly of Twitter, condemned Israel’s war in Gaza. On 13 October, he wrote in part: “War crimes are war crimes even when they are committed by allies, and they must be exposed in the form in which they occur.”

Cosgrave also condemned the October 7 attacks by Hamas militants, which killed an estimated 1,400 people in Israel, according to officials.

In the two weeks since the attacks, Israeli forces have launched sustained airstrikes on Gaza, killing at least 4,385 people, and plunging the territory into a humanitarian crisis, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-controlled coastal territory.

A day before Cosgrave’s post on X, the human rights group Amnesty International said that Hamas’s “collective punishment” of civilians in Gaza for terrorist atrocities amounts to a war crime. The Israeli military says it does not target civilians and has warned residents to evacuate parts of Gaza.

On Tuesday, Cosgrave posted a statement of about 600 words on Web Summit’s blog to apologize and clarify his stance.

“I unreservedly condemn the evil, despicable and monstrous attack by Hamas on October 7. I also call for the unconditional release of all hostages.” ”I unequivocally support Israel’s existence and right to defend itself. I clearly support the two-state solution. …I also believe that, in its defense, Israel must comply with international law and the Geneva Conventions – that is, not commit war crimes.

But his initial comments faced a sharp reaction from tech giants including Google’s parent company Alphabet, Meta, Siemens and Amazon, all of which pulled out of the conference. This year’s conference was scheduled for 13–16 November in Lisbon.

CNN has contacted these companies but has not received a response.

A spokesperson for Web Summit told CNN that the company will appoint a new CEO as soon as possible. “Web Summit 2023 in Lisbon will proceed as planned,” the spokesperson said.

Cosgrave, 41, co-founded Web Summit in 2009 with David Kelly and Dyer Hickey.

Source: www.cnn.com