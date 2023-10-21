Web Summit CEO Cosgrave resigns after Israel controversy

(Bloomberg) — Paddy Cosgrave has resigned from his role as chief executive officer of Web Summit after his comments following attacks on Israel earlier this month prompted high-profile calls from companies including Alphabet Inc. and Meta Platform Inc. The people present had to come out. Display.

Organizers said in an emailed statement Saturday that Web Summit will appoint a new CEO as soon as possible and that the show, which opens in Lisbon on Nov. 13, will go ahead as planned.

“Unfortunately, my personal comments have become a distraction from the program and our team, our sponsors, our startups, and the people who participate in it,” Cosgrave said in the statement. “I again sincerely apologize for any hurt I may have caused.”

Cosgrave sent a post on X, formerly Twitter Inc., stating that “war crimes are war crimes even when they are committed by allies,” directed at Israel’s response to Hamas. Several venture capitalists and tech founders reacted to the comment.

Cosgrave posted an apology on Web Summit’s blog a few days later, saying he was sorry for causing “deep hurt” by the timing and content of his statement. But that wasn’t enough to stop a campaign that called for speakers and sponsors to pull out of the show, which had more than 70,000 attendees last year.

In addition to Alphabet’s Google and Meta, Amazon.com Inc., Intel Corp., Siemens AG, Stripe Inc. And several venture capitalists said they had canceled plans to appear on the show. According to a report by Israeli news site Calcalist, a group of Israeli investors issued a joint statement calling for a boycott of the event.

Nevertheless, the resignation was a surprise because as recently as last week Cosgrave had indicated that he would stay on and had assured the staff that there was enough money in the bank to keep the show going for at least two years, as That was according to a report from Ireland on Saturday. Newspaper Business Post cited Web Summit employees as saying it had not been identified.

Cosgrave founded the Web Summit in Dublin in 2009 with David Kelly and Dyer Hickey, before moving the main conference to Portugal in 2016. While the show became Europe’s largest tech gathering, and attracted tech companies and celebrities from around the world, Cosgrave has run into controversy before.

Last year, the summit was forced to withdraw invitations to speakers from Grayzone following a backlash against the website’s anti-Ukrainian government statements. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion Grayson had published posts accusing senior members of the Ukrainian government and military of sympathizing with the Nazis.

