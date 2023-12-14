Weathered Souls Brewery recently expanded to Charlotte. Now it is available for sale

Thirteen months after its anticipated expansion in Charlotte, Weathered Souls Brewery is up for sale.

When the San Antonio, Texas, brewery opened at 255 Clanton Road in the Lower South End in November 2022, it was the first Black-owned brewery in Charlotte in three years.

The Charlotte Brewery celebrated its one-year anniversary at the 10,000-square-foot South End site on Nov. 11.

But five days later, Weathered Souls was listed for sale on Business of Craft Beer’s Facebook page: “Turnkey brewery with complete, never-used brewhouse located in Southend Charlotte. Extensive interior space, current liquor permit, full kitchen, two separate bars inside, room for outdoor space and right by the light rail.

The owners are looking to “recoup as much as they can”. Price: $850,000 or best offer.

According to the Facebook post, Weathered Souls has about eight years left on its lease.

In September, a separate post on the same Facebook page said Weathered Souls was selling an absolute majority stake in both San Antonio and Charlotte for $1.9 million, calling it “one of the country’s most recognizable brands.”

Owner Marcus Baskerville, who is black, is the head brewer, and Weathered Souls co-owner Mike Holt largely oversees finances. Weathered Souls’ first brewery opened in Texas seven years ago.

Holt confirmed Thursday that the brewery is available for investment or sale.

“Our goal is to recapitalize. We have full hope that we will find a solution.” He said that talks are going on. He declined to provide additional details.

Weathered Souls is open Wednesday-Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m., Friday-Saturday from noon to 11 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

Mike Holt opened Weathered Souls Brewing Company in San Antonio in 2016. Holt spent time with head brewer and co-founder Marcus Baskerville, who created the Black Is Beautiful initiative.

It’s about more than beer

Weathered Souls, which also has a kitchen and a private rental room in Charlotte, has promoted diversity and inclusivity in the craft wine industry.

According to a 2019 Brewers Association survey, less than 1% of the approximately 8,500 craft breweries in the U.S. are black-owned.

Weathered Souls provided its robust recipe in partnership with breweries across the country, including more than a dozen in Charlotte, for its “Black Is Beautiful” campaign. The initiative raised $2.2 million to support racial justice issues in the first year after launching in 2020.

The Charlotte brewery has also supported other black businesses and artists, and created the Harriet Baskerville Incubation Program. Named after Baskerville’s grandmother, the program helps underrepresented groups in the craft beer industry.

Weathered Souls Brewing is for sale at 255 Clanton Road in Charlotte, next to Red Clay Ciderworks.

Craft Wine Industry in Charlotte

The Charlotte area has grown to support more than 75 craft brewers over the past decade.

But Weathered Souls isn’t the only brewing company struggling.

This year many local breweries have either closed individual locations or closed entirely. Catawba Brewing Company closed in August after six years at 933 Lewis Avenue in the Belmont neighborhood. D9 Brewing Company closed its Uptown location in March after opening in 2021. Dust Off Brewing Company closed after five years on West White Street in Rock Hill.

However, other breweries have expanded this year and more are expected to open early next year.

In May, Sycamore Brewing closed its original 2161 Hawkins St. location and opened a two-story, 10,000-square-foot space nearby at 2151 Hawkins St., which includes a coffee shop, kitchen, beer garden and patio.

Also in May, Suffolk Punch opened a second taproom in Southpark Mall.

In September, Panzu Brewery opened with a Caribbean ambiance at 7251 Matthews-Mint Hill Road. In August, Protagonist Beer said it would close its four-year-old location in Noida and open in a larger, two-storey space at The Joinery near Optimist Hall.

Atlanta-based Hippin’ Hops Brewery & Distillery hopes to open next month in the former D9 Brewing space Uptown at 650 E. Brooklyn Village Ave., co-owner Clarence Boston tells The Charlotte Observer. Another brewery — co-owned by Boston and Orlando Botero — also opening early next year at 2509 N. Expected to start at Davidson St.

Ryan Self, director of sales for Triple C Brewing Co., said that as the market matures when customers have so many choices, like any industry, “you’re going to see some changes.”

The closure doesn’t necessarily mean the brewery made bad beer or had bad businessmen, Self said, but it may be related to other factors such as lease issues.

“We don’t think the market is saturated at all,” said Self, who has worked in the brewing industry in Charlotte for about 15 years. “It’s more important than ever to make sure you’re buying local products right here in Charlotte.”

Triple C opened 11 years ago. It is at 2900 Griffith St. in the South End.

“If you’re doing something interesting, you’re making a great product, you treat your customers well, I believe there’s still plenty of room for many more breweries in Charlotte,” They said.

The breweries that are opening are better equipped and planned for a more mature market, said Aaron Gore, a craft beer industry consultant in Charlotte. He said many neighborhoods in Charlotte and surrounding areas do not have any local breweries.

“So there’s opportunity for the right people,” Gore said. “After all, breweries are more than just places that make beer. “They are community centers (and) event centers.”

Opinion: Why is there always room to open another brewery in Charlotte?

