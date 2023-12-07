Wearable ultrasound: a sonic leap in regenerative medicine

Wearable ultrasound patch. Zhang et al.

This story is part of a series on current advances in regenerative medicine. This article discusses advances in wearable devices.

In 1999, I defined regenerative medicine as a collection of interventions that restore normal function to tissues and organs damaged by disease, injured by trauma, or worn out over time. I include a full spectrum of chemical, gene and protein-based drugs, cell-based therapies, and biomechanical interventions that achieve that goal.

Ultrasound is a simple, yet versatile imaging system that is commonly used around the world. Its best-known application is in obstetrics and gynecology, but it can also be used for abdominal imaging, cardiology, and urology, among other fields.

Ultrasound involves generating and transmitting sound waves through the patient’s body, encountering tissues, organs and bones. These waves are returned to the ultrasound machine and processed to produce a real-time image. This is how the familiar ultrasound image of a fetus develops, or in other cases, tumors, diseases, etc.

However, conventional ultrasound examination is an older technology, often susceptible to operator error and resulting in only a limited field of view. In a recent study for Nature ElectronicsDr. Lin Zhang of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and colleagues developed a comfortable and flexible ultrasound patch. I will analyze their ultrasound patch and discuss its impact on long-term regenerative medicine.

The highlight of the flexible and conformable ultrasound patch option is to facilitate imaging on curved body parts, improving image quality and enabling long-term monitoring. Until recently, there was difficulty in selecting the right materials for manufacturing smart flexible patches because ultrasound emitters require specific ceramics with special piezoelectric coefficients. With the recent advent of smart fabric and stretchable technologies, materials for developing ultrasound patches were now available.

The bladder was chosen as the focus for Zhang’s ultrasound patch due to the relative lack of wearable or portable ultrasound devices for abdominal monitoring, as well as the spatial requirements to measure bladder volume in real time.

Figure 1: (a) Schematic of operation of a hand-held probe on the lower abdomen of a human , [+] Bladder imaging. (B) Schematic of the CUSB-patch on the human lower abdomen for bladder imaging. (C) Schematic of the cross-sectional view of the CUSB-patch on the lower abdomen. (D-F) Natural and flexible form factor of the CUSB-patch: in hand with view of the side of the matching layer (D), with a view of the side of the backing layer (E) and with an image of the CUSB-patch under twisting ( F). Zhang et al.

The patch is made of silicone rubber with a thickness of less than 5 mm, which enables significant stretch and flexibility as the patient moves. As seen in the picture above, five smart electrode patches emit a one-dimensional sound wave array that travels through the skin into the tissue of the target organ, in this case, the bladder.

The waveform acquires a two-dimensional slice of the target organ, and that data is relayed back to the electrodes and a separate data bank. The flexibility of the patch allows continuous monitoring, even when the patient is in motion, removing the need for an office visit or medical administrator.

To evaluate their system, Zhang and colleagues conducted a human study to compare the performance of their ultrasound patch to conventional ultrasound systems. They analyzed patients’ bladder volumes when they were fully and partially emptied, using an ultrasound system to estimate the volume with and without ultrasonic gel, which is used to amplify and improve sound wave transmission. Is.

Their investigation found that the ultrasound patch was very accurate in estimating bladder volume in terms of conventional ultrasound systems. Ultrasound patches with and without gel can estimate bladder volume within a reasonable margin of error, whereas conventional ultrasound without gel falls significantly short. These results show that the ultrasound patch is roughly as accurate as gelled conventional ultrasound and much better than gel-free conventional ultrasound.

Figure 2: Normalization of calculated bladder volumes of four subjects across eight different trials. , [+] Zhang et al.

The long-term therapeutic and regenerative medicine applications for ultrasound patches are numerous, limited only by the imagination of those implementing their use.

One of the most commonly encountered situations are situations where a person may be unable to go to their doctor for a medically administered ultrasound. This may include adults working with children, elderly patients, or people with mobility limitations.

Another obvious application is continuous health monitoring for at-risk patients. As a wearable technology, patients can use the ultrasound patch in their daily lives without any discomfort or cumbersomeness. This also extends to disease monitoring and management for an already ill patient. In addition to urological disease, ultrasound can be used in cardiovascular settings, bone monitoring, and more.

Millions of people suffer from chronic disease that requires frequent doctor visits on an annual basis. If the ultrasound patch can be adapted to reduce the difficulty these patients face and the load on our strained healthcare system, the ultrasound patch will soon be a resounding success.

