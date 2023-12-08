Wearable Tech Awards 2023: Winners - Wearable

And it’s live! Wearable Tech Awards 2023 It’s official – with our picks of the year’s best wearables and innovations.

Picking wearable devices of the year is never an easy task – and this year has been tougher than ever. There has been massive innovation across the industry, across all price points and segments.

Here are our picks of the year.

Wearable of the Year – Garmin Venu 3

This is the first Wearable of the Year award for Garmin – but the impressive Venu 3 bests it for us. Why? Garmin has transformed the Venu 3 from a great sporty smartwatch into a wellness powerhouse.

Garmin has matured its suite of wellness features into something that finally feels useful, especially the Body Battery feature. And the Venu 3’s interface has been tweaked to give those wellness stats a “live” feel, making them interesting throughout the day – not just when you wake up.

Smartwatch of the Year – Garmin Venu 3

Not surprisingly, the Venu 3 is also our smartwatch of the year. With a stunning screen, stainless steel build, great wellness features, and long battery life, the Venu 3 gets the recognition it deserves.

With Garmin’s latest Elevate 5 algorithms and sensors, it produces excellent sports tracking accuracy – and packs an ECG too. Garmin has also made its sleep and health tracking more useful and interesting – making it a strong contender that deserves recognition.

Fitness Tracker of the Year – Fitbit Charge 6

The Fitbit Charge 6 didn’t have to do much to nab the best fitness tracker gong, as its predecessor was already ahead of the competition thanks to ECG, a stress-tracking EDA sensor, and automatic Afib detection.

But the addition of Google Wallet and Google Maps features makes the Fitbit Charge 6 even more useful on a day-to-day basis. This is one seriously smart fitness tracker.

Affordable Fitness Tracker of the Year – Xiaomi Smart Band 8

The Xiaomi Smart Band 8 may not bring any dramatic changes in terms of design, but some really smart features make it an even better budget option.

The new Pebble mode means it can be worn on the wrist, and it also brings analytics for runners. The new-look strap is of better quality and more comfortable than before, making it the sturdiest Mi Band yet.

Smart Ring of the Year – Ultrahuman Ring Air

The second-generation Ultrahuman Ring Air impressed us this year with smart tech on wellness, recovery, and activity tracking. We found good levels of accuracy and insight, and the platform also plays well with CGM to take a holistic look at nutritional health. The new color options negate some of the criticism over the bland design – and the affordability the Ring Air brings to the smart ring market deserves recognition.

Affordable Smartwatch of the Year – Honor Watch 4

The Honor Watch 4 has seriously impressed us in the budget smartwatch category, and it brings an excellent mix of attractive looks, impressive fitness smarts, and a great experience. A true all-rounder, it offers an astonishing range of features at an affordable price.

Running Watch of the Year – Corros Pace 3

There have been many excellent additions to the running watch family this year – but the Corros Pace 3 impressed us with excellent performance without breaking the bank.

We liked the battery life, lightweight construction, and excellent level of heart rate accuracy even during high-intensity workouts. And the fitness insights stand out against rivals that cost twice as much.

Multisport Watch of the Year – Garmin Forerunner 965

The Forerunner 965 is an extremely powerful multisport watch, supercharged with an AMOLED display. Beating the Epics (Gen 2) and Epics Pro, the Forerunner 965 still retains the best features that Garmin has to offer, including new training readiness insights and topo mapping. This is a smooth and wearable multisport watch that stays glued to our wrists all year round.

Women’s Health Device of the Year – Ora Ring

There have also been some big changes to the Ora platform this year – but it’s great to see women’s health being prioritized. The new Cycle Insights feature replaces period prediction and uses temperature tracking to track the follicular and luteal phases of the cycle.

It also provides information about the impact it has on energy levels, focus and mood. Ora has also partnered with both Natural Cycles and Clue this year — making it one of the best wearables for women’s health.

Health Smartwatch of the Year – Huawei Watch 4 Pro

The Huawei Watch 4 Pro seriously impressed us as a health device – with a powerful set of features including a respiratory check, ECG and the new Health Glance.

It builds on a powerful suite of health features, which is platform agnostic and can be used on iOS and Android. It’s also a beautiful smartwatch with a titanium construction and diving-rated water resistance – and easily Huawei’s most perfect smartwatch to date.

Innovation of the Year – Apple Double-Tap Gesture

The Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 were minimal updates on the surface — but adding the S9 chip with its Neural Engine could be transformative for the smartwatch.

The best innovation of the new Silicon is the double-tap gesture. This enables you to control the Apple Watch without tapping the screen, which is useful when you have your hands full – and honestly, it’s very fun and enjoyable to use.

We called it a “moment of joy” in our review and we’re sure it’ll become common on smartwatches in the years to come.

The Ray-Ban Meta specs seriously impressed us this year – in the form of a stylish and powerful set of smartglasses – but also an insight into what kind of experience we should expect from this segment.

With great audio and video quality, coupled with an attractive charging case, it’s easy to recommend Ray-Ban. Capturing life’s precious moments without a smartphone is a worthy goal – and the Ray-Ban Meta accomplishes it.

Health Platform of the Year – Whoop

Whoop’s year of innovation has seen the company’s platform go from strength to strength. The addition of an AI chatbot, which you can use to query your data and provide personalized advice, is a great addition, and so are new insights, stress tracking and muscular strain scores, as well as guided strength workouts . Additionally, a price cut caused Whoop to become more affordable in 2023 – and it has become a stronger health and fitness platform.

Fitness Platform of the Year – Strava

The breadth of wearable support for Strava, our favorite place to track our workouts, is staggering. The addition of route planning features and suggestions has also had an impact – and it’s become an easier way to create GPX routes to be used with wearables.

Sleep Tech Device of the Year – Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 with Wear OS 4 impressed us hugely with the quality of its advanced sleep-tracking smarts – and is a worthy winner this year.

Advanced algorithms provided accurate sleep analysis of rest, cycle and blood oxygen.

The addition of Sleep Animal Chronotypes is also a neat insight – and owners of older Samsung smartwatches are getting an upgrade too. So lakhs of people will benefit from this.

