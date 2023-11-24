Wearable Devices sets up US office in Silicon Valley, expanding North American presence

Wearable Devices Ltd

The company, through its subsidiary, intends to foster stronger partner relationships for its neural input technology and increase its presence in the market for currency bands.

Yokneim Illit, Israel, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), a technology development company specializing in AI-powered touchless sensing. Wearables, is excited to announce that its subsidiary has established a new US office in Redwood City, California, less than thirty miles from San Francisco. The new location is expected to enhance the company’s market presence and partner relationships as well as begin an important chapter of growth and development.

With offices located in the heart of Silicon Valley, the company is set to significantly strengthen its local presence by providing a dedicated hub to meet the specific needs of its North American customers and business partners. This strategic move reaffirms the company’s commitment to setting new standards in customer service and enhancing engagement with North American business partners. In addition to his current role, Mr. Samuel Burrell, Chief Marketing Officer of the Company, has been appointed President of subsidiary Mudra Wearables, Inc. Has been appointed General Manager.

“We are excited about this new phase of growth and innovation,” commented Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer of Wearable Devices. “The North American market is important in the consumer electronics industry, and it presents significant opportunities in both the business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) sectors. “This strategic decision reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing customer service for B2C customers and strengthening relationships with B2B partners.”

“The United States is home to a tech-savvy consumer market that is eager to adopt innovative products. “With our new office and physical presence in North America, we are able to better leverage our proximity to our North American customers by providing quicker response to local needs and capitalizing on the many emerging opportunities in the region,” Mr. Burrell he said.

Recently the company announced the delivery of the first batch of its award-winning consumer product, Mudra Band, to pre-order customers, and an agreement with a leading XR smart glasses original equipment manufacturer for its Mudra B2B licensing program. Entered into memorandum.

