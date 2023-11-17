Wearable breakthroughs are coming from Huawei's latest health lab

With a decade of research and development in the wearables field, Huawei has already proven to be one of the industry’s leading innovators.

And following the construction of major sports and health science laboratories in Xi’an and Songshan Lake (Dongguan), the company’s new Helsinki Health Lab is the latest facility designed to help provide health and fitness tracking in the future.

Cutting-edge technology, testing equipment and a dedicated group of researchers are at the heart of Huawei’s hopes to bring innovation to its latest smartwatches and trackers, although the Health Lab will also serve as a hub for the company to collaborate with academic institutions. Does. Europe.

Here, we’ll detail what areas the Finland lab focuses on, what progress is being made, and how they’re helping improve Huawei’s smart wearables.

behind the scenes testing

At Helsinki Health Lab, there are three major players driving research and development.

The first of these is an in-house team of six scientific doctors and 20 experts working in the fields of software engineering, software testing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and physiology. Then, this includes the participants themselves – from novices to Olympic-level athletes and giving Huawei a wide range of data to analyze and develop its technology.

However, the magic happens when these two groups use data captured at major test stations – capable of simulating over 20 game modes.

As an example, the lab’s counter-current pool is able to provide controlled flow rates, water temperature and water quality, allowing swimmers to gather accurate and consistent data without the limitations of a typical pool. In these tests, swimmers wear a K5 metabolic mask that tracks their maximum oxygen intake, while also analyzing their cardiorespiratory endurance.

Swimming isn’t the only major profile in Huawei’s research to help refine the accuracy of its sports tracking.

With instrumented treadmills, plantar pressure can be developed into a 3D model that accurately visualizes the posture of a runner or walker to inform injury prevention or rehabilitation.

Using the large, multi-functional treadmill, different conditions and terrain can be replicated to help stress-test Huawei’s algorithms and wearable devices – with GPX data also being able to be synced with the station. Is.

This means the templates can be tested by researchers in mountainous areas as well as plains and hills, with some experiments including using a skateboard and a wheelchair.

Skiing is also a major focus at the Helsinki lab – and Huawei is strengthening its on-wrist algorithms using its on-site simulator.

Here, researchers are able to monitor and adjust ‘downhill’ speed through controls of slopes, interactive routes and poles, with skiers’ position, force, carving angle and speed all automatically transmitted through the simulator’s built-in sensors. Logs are there.

wrist innovation

For all the investment and R&D happening behind the scenes at the Huawei Health Lab in Helsinki, the key beneficiaries are the users of the company’s smart wearables.

In fact, some of this work is already bearing fruit, with innovations related to fitness assessment, VO2 Max and calorie estimation making their way onto the all-new Huawei Watch GT 4.

Development of Huawei-owned TrueSports™ first began at the Helsinki Research Institute six years ago, and is now a fully scientific sports management system available on the wrist that helps users manage their training with the highest accuracy. Does it.

Measuring seven key indicators – maximum oxygen intake, calorie burn, training load, recovery time, performance prediction, and aerobic/anaerobic training pressure – the system is able to measure a user’s running ability, as well as record and analyze training data. And is able to provide personalized. Tips for upcoming workouts and plans.

TrueSports™ is not the only innovation born from Huawei’s research in Finland, its proprietary VO2 Max algorithm is also being developed here. In fact, in the current Helsinki laboratory, HUAWEI WATCH GT 4 is the device used to evaluate the maximum oxygen volume during experiments and research.

After considerable investment and partnerships with European universities and institutions, the company’s data accuracy on smart wearable devices is moving towards being on par with professional devices.

In more general fitness tracking, the integration of Huawei’s AI algorithms and cross-validation from different regions around the world has also led to the development of the Stay Fit calorie tracker.

Made possible by the latest TruSyn™ 5.5+ heart rate monitor, calorie detection accuracy has increased to a level that is 24% higher than the industry’s mainstream algorithms. This data is then also fed into the activity rings of Huawei smart wearables.

Shaping the future with partnerships

Huawei may be busy advancing its own smart wearable algorithms and accuracy at the Helsinki Health Lab, but that doesn’t mean the research is limited to its own team; It is currently involved in a number of initiatives and projects across Europe to help develop the future of the industry for the wider good.

An important part of this, of course, is helping to develop insights into health issues, with Huawei currently involved in a number of cardiovascular-related initiatives across the continent.

One of these companies is partnering with the Polytechnic University of Milan to help further develop the ability of ECG technology to detect heart disease, while the other is exploring the application of Huawei’s wearable devices in the management of stroke patients. Is assessing.

With the help of the company, research is also being done on early detection of hyperglycaemia.

Meanwhile, one of the latest partnerships is with iCARE4CVD, part of the EU’s Innovative Health Programme. The initiative focuses on improving screening and disease management in patients with the help of AI algorithms and smart wearables, of which Huawei is the sole wearable manufacturer.

Huawei’s role in shaping the future of the wearable space is not limited to health conditions, but also includes accessibility on the list of research priorities.

This includes not only understanding and solving the lack of inclusivity in sports modes for people with disabilities, but also researching specific details regarding exercise volume indicators, exercise distance, calorie consumption and more.

New options for features designed for able-bodied users – such as sedentary reminders and activity rings – are also the focus of Huawei’s continued research in the area, with the company seeking research collaboration from both disabled subjects and universities in the future.

With the industry’s most significant reach and tackling healthcare issues, coupled with a continued level of commitment to research and development, it’s clear that Huawei is at the forefront of wearable innovation – the Helsinki Health Lab is one way to realize its ambitions. Is an integral part. ,

Source: www.trustedreviews.com