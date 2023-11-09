Wearable ‘AI Pin’ launched by Humane, backed by ex-Apple executives and Microsoft

by Stephen Nellis

(Reuters) – Humane, a Silicon Valley startup with a star-studded list of co-founders and executives, on Thursday released a $699 device that aims to bring cutting-edge artificial intelligence closer to you.

The AI ​​Pin, as the device is called, is designed to be worn on clothing and can be tapped to talk to a virtual assistant powered by technologies from ChatGPIT-maker OpenAI and cloud computing power from Microsoft. It uses a laser projection system to display text and monochromatic images on the user’s hand.

Founded by ex-Apple veterans who worked on the iPhone, Humane is one of several companies exploring the next wave of consumer devices in Silicon Valley. But the company has firmly rejected the mixed-reality headsets in the works from companies like Apple and Meta Platform, Humane co-founder and president Imran Chaudhry said during a demonstration of the AI ​​pin earlier this year. “The future just isn’t in your face.”

Instead, Humane is offering a device with no traditional screen that relies almost entirely on artificial intelligence to interact with the user. Pin’s virtual assistant aims to get ahead of others by writing messages in the user’s tone of voice and offers a “Catch Me Up” feature to summarize a messy email inbox. The pin also includes a camera that can take photographs or use computer vision to scan items, such as food, and tell the user an estimate of its nutritional content.

“The AI ​​Pin symbolizes our vision of integrating AI into the framework of daily life, enhancing our capabilities without harming our humanity,” Chaudhary said in a statement.

The company said the AI ​​PIN will be available in the United States starting November 16. Humane has raised $241 million from Microsoft, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and others.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com