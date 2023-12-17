Wealthy Nvidia employees ease into 'semi-retirement mode' – even middle managers earn $1 million or more per year: report

According to a report published by Business Insider, there is a growing feeling of unfairness among new Nvidia employees. During an internal meeting last month, frustrations were expressed about established Nvidia executives working in “semi-retirement” mode. Although we only have a rough outline of the meeting content and discussion, the impression is that employees who have been at Nvidia for five or more years are so comfortable financially that they are not motivated to work very hard. . In fact, most middle managers earn $1 million per year – or more.

It’s clear that long-time employees at Nvidia can become very wealthy. Those who have stock options will see their investment grow as much as 1,200% in five years. Shares are currently valued at $488, and if we go back a little further, say ten years, we’re looking at an incredible 12,000% increase in stock valuation.

Huang appeals for employee responsibility

Business Insider wrote that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had several things to say about the idea of ​​”semi-retirement” mode employees working at the company. First, he explained that those working within the Green Team should view work as a “voluntary sport.” Here, Huang appears to appeal to senior workers’ passion, prestige, and pride in their work. Secondly, the Nvidia CEO suggested that senior employees should act in an adult, responsible manner, like the CEOs of their time.

We know some people may be feeling that the workload, stress, and strain at Nvidia is not evenly distributed – that’s why the “semi-retirement” question came up at last month’s meeting. However, it’s still clear that Huang enjoys widespread and strong support (and has 98% approval on Glassdoor). Instead of the CEO, Business Insider indicates that employees think the employee-centric culture at Nvidia is largely to blame. This, coupled with the pragmatic management style and the firm’s unassailable status in 2023, appears to contribute to extreme executive comfort and, some would say, complacency at the firm. We should also remember that employees’ comfort level increases knowing that the last formal job cuts and layoffs at Nvidia occurred 15 years ago – at the height of the financial crisis.

To find out more about the work culture at Nvidia, The Source spoke to 13 current Nvidia employees and two human resources professionals familiar with the company. Insiders said that there is not much external competitive pressure being felt from companies like Amazon, Microsoft etc. Another interesting line was that, at Nvidia, “It’s harder to fire than to hire.” It was also claimed that even middle managers at Nvidia earn $1 million per year.

However, one of the employees Business Insider spoke to said Huang was quite firm in delivering the message regarding slacking. “Jensen is making a serious point, which is ‘do your job,’” said one particularly excited employee.

rocking the boat is risky

We wouldn’t be surprised if nothing actually changes after the above meeting. Everything is fine in the Green Team with massive revenue/income streams and hardly any growth in operating expenses. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, goes the popular saying, and some would say Huang would be wise not to rock the boat.

We know that the Nvidia CEO is a driven personality and doesn’t rest on his accomplishments, so he probably expects others to feel the same way. Business Insider notes that a common theme for CEOs in all of these meetings is that the stock market is very unforgiving, and Nvidia is living up to market-priced expectations of consistently strong results.

Source: www.tomshardware.com