Wealth managers say be prepared for wild swings in US stocks amid higher interest rate uncertainty

US stocks had their best week last year, but there is no hope that this upbeat trend will continue.

David Donabedian of CIBC Private Wealth said the market could face huge volatility at the end of the year due to uncertainty over interest rates.

“While the past week has been good for the equity markets, it won’t always be this easy,” he said.

US stocks had their best week last year. But according to an expert, do not assume that this means that the journey ahead will be easy.

Persistent uncertainty about the future direction of interest rates will increase volatility in equities in the coming months, according to David Donabedian, chief investment officer at CIBC Private Wealth US, which oversees more than $100 billion of assets.

The S&P 500 index, the benchmark of US stocks, jumped 5.85% last week, after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged for the second consecutive policy meeting. The lower-than-expected jobs data also raised hopes that the central bank will refrain from further raising borrowing costs as the economy begins to slow.

The improved sentiment in equities led the market’s so-called fear gauge, the CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX, to fall last week by its most since 2021.

But according to Donabedian’s view, the decline in the uncertainty gauge may prove temporary.

“Last week was good for the equity market, but it won’t always be this easy. We expect the rest of the year to be volatile, with manic depressive swings depending on where interest rates are headed,” he said in an email. Will pass through.” notes.

The main reason for such volatility would be unresolved uncertainty over interest rates, he said. Although it has not raised borrowing costs since July, the central bank still stuck to its stance that rates will remain high for a long time given the threat of inflation.

Donabedian said, “Looking ahead, however, there may be a reality check on the Fed. If bond yields continue to fall, will rate hikes return? We need to keep an eye on this.”

US stocks have been taking cues from the Treasury bond market in recent months, where benchmark yields hit a 16-year high above 5% in late October. Higher yields on government bonds, considered a safer form of investment, drive investors away from riskier assets like equities.

The Fed has raised its benchmark rate by more than 500 basis points from early 2022.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com