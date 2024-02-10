Wealth disparities based on caste increased during the pandemic

New York –

New data released this week shows that strong performance in financial markets, particularly the stock market’s massive gains in 2021, helped reinforce existing trends of wealth inequality during the pandemic.

According to a report from the New York Federal Reserve Bank, from the first quarter of 2019 to the second quarter of 2023, the real net worth of white individuals became 30 percentage points and 9 percentage points higher than that of Black and Hispanic individuals, respectively.

This period featured remarkable levels of government financial support and a surprisingly strong job market after the initial shock of the pandemic.

The unemployment rate for Black Americans in particular is now 5.3%, near a record low, while the overall unemployment rate is 3.7%. Earnings for the typical Black full-time worker have increased 7.1% compared to before the pandemic.

The wealth gap is more difficult to close because a large number of white households traditionally have money in stocks and mutual funds. A separate Fed survey shows that by 2022, about 65.6% of white households had invested in stocks, compared with 28.3% of Hispanic households and 39.2% of Black households.

“The study really shows the gap between making an advantage in terms of income and closing that gap in terms of wealth,” said Janelle Jones, vice president of policy and advocacy at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth.

While government support such as increased unemployment benefits and stimulus checks helped prevent a COVID-induced recession, financial asset prices rose so rapidly as the economy reopened through 2021 that racial wealth disparities widened.

And while market-linked assets declined in 2022 when the Federal Reserve sharply raised interest rates, “those declines did not fully offset earlier increases,” according to the New York Fed.

“Much of the difference in net worth by race and ethnicity since 2019 can be attributed to divergence in the real values ​​of financial asset holdings,” the report said, “including the fact that black households own stocks, There is more wealth concentrated in pensions than in mutuals. Funds and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs.

The New York Fed found that more than 50% of dark financial assets are invested in pensions. Less than 20% of black money is stored in private businesses, corporate equities and mutual funds.

In contrast, less than 30% of white financial wealth is invested in pensions, while about 50% is invested in businesses, equities and mutual funds.

“Black workers are still more likely to be unionized, which could play a role in the pension story,” Jones said. “But how people are exposed to the ability to invest in the stock market — whether it’s something they grow up doing — we know that for white families it’s different than it is for people of color.” Black family members are less likely to receive an inheritance, he said.

Still, Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo said Wednesday that economic conditions for Black families are improving, noting rising employment and wages for Black Americans and Black business ownership and stock market participation even before the pandemic. Cited the increase.

Adeyemo suggested that some “policy prescriptions” may be needed to equalize the distribution of financial wealth in the US.

“The gap between black and white wealth in America is still huge,” he said.

Source: www.latimes.com