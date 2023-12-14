Air pollution from cars is a silent killer in Europe. So why are emissions standards being weakened?

According to a recent report from the European Environment Agency (EEA), air pollution in Europe remains well above healthy levels. Road transport is the major contributor.

This Thursday, EU member states and the European Parliament will meet to negotiate new legislation targeting urban pollution.

The ‘Euro 7’ standards aim to limit car emissions and help align the EU’s pollution levels with World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations.

However, industry lobbying and political opposition threaten to weaken and delay the proposal.

Here’s why this could be disastrous for European citizens.

What is Euro 7?

Euro 7 is the upcoming amendment of the EU vehicle emission standards, which aims to reduce pollution generated by cars. Current Euro 6 regulations set maximum limits for certain harmful gases and particles produced by new cars and vans.

The new rules aim to regulate all vehicles – including lorries and buses – under a single emissions standard.

They contribute to the European Green Deal’s goal of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Why does the EU need stricter vehicle emissions standards?

combustion engine cars – Especially those with diesel engines – release nitrogen oxides (NOx) into the air. These rapidly convert to nitrogen dioxide (NO2), which causes 49,000 premature deaths per year in the EU, according to the EEA.

It also indirectly contributes to the formation of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) which is even more harmful: the estimated number of additional annual deaths is 238,000.

Dense road traffic was associated with nearly two-thirds of violations eu air pollution Range between 2014 and 2020. It contributes 37 percent of total NOx emissions in urban areas, where 70 percent of Europeans live.

To align with WHO recommendations, the EU needs to halve its NO2 and PM2.5 concentration limits – a target the European Commission wants to achieve by 2030 under a proposed revision of the Directive on air quality standards.

Reducing NOx from the tailpipe is essential to this – and the only way to achieve this is through stronger Euro 7 standards, a impact assessment Shown by the European Commission.

Furthermore, WHO’s PM 2.5 limits (10 µg/m³ compared to the existing 25 µg/m³) “can only be achieved with a reduction in NOx emissions from road transport”, explains epidemiologist and WHO advisor Francesco Forastiere. Are.

Why might Euro 7 standards be weakened?

Ahead of European Parliament elections in the summer of 2024, negotiations will take place to finalize both the Euro 7 standards and to revise a closely linked directive on air quality standards.

Environmental and public health defenders are bracing themselves for disappointing results. So far, both proposals have languished through European Council and Parliament votes in September and November due to industry lobbying and political opposition.

While Parliament recently wants to postpone the alignment of WHO guidelines to 2035 recommended It is being further delayed to 2040.

This decision is not a surprise. In September, 27 member states adopted it weakened the text At Euro 7 that will preserve NOx emissions at current levels. This will prevent a significant reduction in NO2 concentrations in the short term.

The version of Euro 7 introduced by the Council essentially continues with the nearly 10-year-old Euro 6 criteria for exhaust. emissions, The only change is limits for particulate matter from brakes and tires and the introduction of an on-board emissions monitoring system to ensure long-term compliance. Diesel-powered cars are still allowed to emit more pollution than petrol cars.

The Euro 7 text approved by Parliament is slightly more ambitious. This partly maintains the requirements proposed by the EC, including bringing NOx emissions limits for diesel in line with those set for petrol. cars Strict testing for approval of more new models under Euro 6 (60mpg/km).

Whatever final agreement is reached between the Council and Parliament – ​​the two EU co-legislators – on both Euro 7 and air quality standards, it is unlikely to deliver on the public health reforms initially promised.

Car industry lobbyists stand up against public health

It took five years of taxpayer-funded expert work to design the most cost-effective regulatory framework to reduce road transport pollution,

But that work could be undermined by carmakers lobbying against the stricter Euro 7 standard.

In 2015, the Volkswagen emissions scandal – sometimes called dieselgate – German automaker exposed for rigging emissions tests. Since then, the European Commission has invested considerable human resources and money into strengthening the rules.

under a formal Government Order €3.9 million was spent on consultation for Euro 7 and new air quality standards by the parliamentary special committee investigating the scandal. Over €80 million was spent on the projects, which aimed to demonstrate that exhaust toxic emissions could be reduced by adopting already existing and affordable technological solutions.

However, the centre-right European People’s Party (EPP) bloc in the Council and Parliament has so far prioritized trade. public health,

“95 million new vehicles certified as Euro 7 will be sold by 2035,” says Anna Krazinska, manager of vehicle emissions and air quality at the NGO Transport and Environment.

“Without effective rules, [these] Greenwash will be nothing more than Euro 6 [vehicles] And many of them will keep Poison Our air for decades. Car manufacturers will claim they are clean and try to get them exempted from restricted access to city centres.

Weak Euro 7 could cost EU €100 billion in losses

A weak Euro 7 could cost EU citizens around €100 billion in health and environmental damage by 2050. This is due to additional pollution from vehicles sold before the combustion engine phase out in 2035, which will be allowed to run on the roads until their end of life. Life span, Consortium for Ultra-Low Vehicle Emissions An analysis conducted for (cloves) found Voxeurop magazine.

Clove, comprised of Europe’s top academic, research and business experts in the automotive sector, assisted the European Commission in its preparation. euro 7 Proposal.

It made its estimate through examination of the weak text agreed by the Council, which falls well short of the targets proposed by the consultants.

CLOVE experts outlined various policy options for Euro 7 legislation in 2021. The options combined emissions limits and testing conditions for approval of new car modelWith different levels of hardness.

The costs and benefits of each policy were analyzed through a impact assessment That CLOVE and the Commission jointly conducted ahead of the presentation of a legislative proposal in November 2022.

The policy that provided the best balance required €53 billion of technological upgrades that carmakers could pass on to consumers. These reforms will boost the environment and Health Savings of €189.3 billion by 2050, resulting in total net benefits of €141.5 billion.

“Our cost-benefit analysis is based on transparent modeling assumptions and intensive dialogue with all stakeholders,” says Professor Zisis Samaras, coordinator of CLOVE and co-founder of Amicia, which advises industry and policymakers on sustainable and cost-efficient transport technologies. gives.

Euro 7 proposal doubles emissions limits recommended by consultants

Ultimately, the proposal submitted by the Commission in November 2022 largely adopted recommended emissions limits for cars European Car Manufacturers AssociationThe Brussels-based industry powerhouse, which offers twice as much advice as CLOVE advisors.

This paved the way for further weakening of the proposal.

In October 2022, a confidential presentation from the European Commission, seen by VoxiEurope, offered a glimmer of hope. Although this proposal was weaker than CLOVE’s final recommendation, it produced higher net benefits. The cost of environmental and technological upgrades was estimated at €32.5 billion. Health A profit of €182 billion, giving a total net profit of €149.5 billion.

However, more realistic figures that VoxEurope obtained confidentially from reliable sources suggest that the net benefits associated with the European Commission’s proposal would be as low as €133.6 billion. Due to the agreement expected from the Council-Parliament talks, this figure may go down even further, which will place a heavy burden on the health of citizens.

A study by research organization International Council for Clean Transportation shows that if the European Commission’s proposal were implemented on time in 2025, there would be a reduction of at least 1 million tonnes. NOx emissions and prevent 7,300 premature deaths by 2050.

As a result of the industry’s time-wasting tactics and delayed approval, the initial enforcement date of 2025 has been postponed to 2026/2027. cars and 2028/2029 for heavy-duty vehicles. This expansion alone could cause more than 1,700 premature deaths in the EU.

This story is part of an investigation conducted with Voxeurop and supported by JournalismFund EuropeThe European Excellence Exchange in Journalism (e³j) and Free Press Unlimited,

