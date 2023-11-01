Weak yen, peak of inflation could prompt BOJ to phase out stimulus by year-end: Former BOJ official

By Leika Kihara and Yoshifumi Takemoto

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan may prefer to move slowly in ending ultra-low interest rates, but the weak yen and the risk of inflation rising may prevent it from doing so later in the year, former central bank official Hiromi Yamaoka told Reuters. Can inspire action before the end. on Wednesday.

Under pressure to phase out years of massive monetary stimulus amid rising inflation, the BOJ on Tuesday loosened its grip on long-term interest rates by changing its controversial bond yield control policy.

The yen fell after the decision as the move, as well as soft comments from Governor Kazuo Ueda, confounded market expectations of a bold move toward an exit.

Yamaoka said exiting the BOJ’s yield curve control (YCC) policy, which keeps the 10-year bond yield near 0%, is inherently difficult because ending the program could lead to a sudden rise in yields that could send bonds into a tailspin. Holders will suffer huge losses.

“The BOJ should tread carefully toward a soft landing,” said Yamaoka, who has experience overseeing the BOJ’s market operations and maintains close ties to current policymakers. “Thus, it will probably move very slowly toward any exit.” -Want to move slowly.”

Yamaoka served under Ueda while a BOJ board member from 1998 to 2005, a period that preceded the aggressive easing that began in 2013 under former Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.

He said the BOJ’s soft language and focus on next year’s wage talks could give the market the impression that any exit from ultra-easy policy would not happen until spring 2024.

“But the BOJ cannot wait that long because the situation around inflation could change rapidly,” Yamaoka said, pointing to the risk of Japan’s inflation remaining higher than anticipated for longer.

He said the yen’s downward trend could put pressure on the BOJ to exit ultra-low rates sooner than it wants.

“The BOJ doesn’t have much time left, Governor Ueda is probably keeping that in mind,” Yamaoka said. “I would not rule out the possibility of the BOJ becoming active by the end of the year.”

As part of efforts to boost inflation to its 2% target, the BOJ has capped 10-year bond yields near zero since 2016 under the YCC. It also charges 0.1% on excess reserves deposited with the central bank under its negative rate policy.

With inflation above its 2% target for more than a year, many market players are betting on the end of the YCC and the possibility of negative rates next year.

The USDA downplayed the likelihood of a near-term exit from the view that the BOJ should wait until there is more evidence that inflation will consistently reach 2% on the back of solid demand. The central bank chief’s cautious stance underscores concerns that a premature end to the easy policy could derail the bank’s decade-long efforts to permanently lift Japan out of economic stagnation.

Yamaoka said the BOJ would have to end negative rates sometime in the near future because the costs of the policy, such as a sharp decline in the yen, outweigh the benefits.

Although the BOJ will continue to relax its control over long-term rates, it will not remove the YCC entirely as doing so would cause too much disruption in a country where the public, markets and government have been accustomed to near-zero borrowing for years. Are. Cost, he said.

Yamaoka said the fate of negative rates and YCCs are likely to be debated as a package as both policies make up the BOJ’s broader stimulus program.

“A successful exit from these policies is a narrow path,” Yamaoka said. “But this is something the BOJ needs to deal with as soon as possible.”

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Yoshifumi Takemoto; Editing by Sri Navaratnam)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com