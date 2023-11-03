‘Weak sisters were swept away’ share market…

frankvandenberg

Slowly but surely we are all squeezing out the weak sisters from the undervalued great companies – while they chase the overpriced vehicles that are ripe for the decline.

Despite the garden variety headline 10% improvement in the S&P 500, weak hands beneath the surface are being squeezed out of some of the world’s best businesses at takeaway prices.

As I always say, “Wall Street is the only store in the world that, when they drop inventory at clearance sale prices, everyone runs out of the building!”

Let’s look at two examples:

1. Paypal

stockchart

The business here is trading ~85% below its peak. These sellers are not stupid, but they may be overreacting out of fear. What are they afraid of?

1. Declining margins.

2. Increase in competition.

BofA’s opinion on the impending turning point is as follows:

BofA

What should they (investors) focus on?

value line

Business: PayPal Holdings, Inc. Operates a technology platform that enables digital and mobile payments by consumers and merchants worldwide. It offers a wide range of payment solutions under the brands: PayPal, PayPal Credit, Venmo, Xoom, Paydiant, and Braintree. There are over 435 million active users. Nearly 22.3 billion transactions were completed on its platform in 2022.

PayPal has gone from trading at 12x sales just 2 years ago to 2x sales today. It has fallen from an unrealistic ~87x earnings in 2021 to a bargain price of ~10x earnings today.

The core philosophy of what we do at Great Hill Capital can be summarized by a quote from Warren Buffett: “Great investment opportunities arise when excellent companies are surrounded by unusual circumstances that cause the stock to be misvalued. “

The “temporary loss” realized in 2022 (when earnings and cash flows are reduced) has since returned to trend (see above in green). The 5-year long-term EPS growth rate is estimated at 16.89%, which implies a PEG (price to earnings growth) of only 0.59x. In general terms 3x+ is expensive, 1x is cheap. This is what we call buying with a “margin of safety.”

The key to accessing these opportunities is to:

Zero to minimum leverage. If you think you can pick the exact bottom tick after an 85% drop, you are in a fantasy world. However, if you model worst case, best case and trend assumptions over the next 3-5 years and estimate a fair value in the neighborhood of $150-200+, does it really matter whether you Buy it at $65 or $45?

Only if you’re stupid enough to use a lot of leverage

Taking a lower case target of $150 over 36 months from current levels you end up with a 41% IRR. It will likely outperform the S&P 500 by 4x. But in exchange for that profit, can you tolerate a potential short-term drawdown of 20-30% from forced sellers who were on leverage and ending up at the lower level? It depends on whether you know what you have. The sad fact is that most market participants are buying into it (short-term fluctuations – known as the “voting machine”). price,

stockchart

When should they buy it (long-term fundamentals – otherwise known as the “weighing machine”) cash flow,

ticker

Since PayPal joined eBay in 2015, it has generated $29B of free cash flow. They have used $19B to buy back stock.

PayPal will generate a record $5 billion in free cash flow in 2023 alone. To put this in perspective, they could privatize the entire company in a decade or less!

Additional catalyst:

Always bet on the jockey.

Effective September 27, Alex Chris assumed the role of Chairman and CEO, replacing Dan Schulman, who will remain on the board until May 2024.

Chris joins from Intuit where he ran the Small Business and Self-Employment group [from 2017 forward – which represented the majority of revenues for the company (see blue lines below)],

Statista

He had major roles in the company from 2008-2023, when the company was at its peak 38x – bagger ($18 to $707):

stockchart

Linkedin

If anyone understands small business, growth, acquisitions and how to manage/perform to Wall Street expectations it’s Alex Criss.

But please, be my guest and sell it at the next $5 pullback!

But when you do, just ask yourself, “Who is buying from me at these levels?”

2. VF Corporation

Last night, the new CEO of VF Corp. did what most new CEOs do when they’re in a transition situation – book a “kitchen sink” quarter. Bear all the losses together, release all the bad news, cut the dividend and lower expectations so that everything going forward is good news!

That’s exactly what Bracken Darrell did last night.

While VF Corp actually beat the top line and came within shooting distance on the bottom line, they took all their medicine at once by cutting the dividend by 70% and pulling guidance. WFC (Wells Fargo) did it in 2020 before doubling down, VNO (Vornado) did it earlier this year before dropping out of the low teens, and most recently DIS (Disney) did it with a new worker (Nelson). Peltz) entered the field. , It’s always darkest before the dawn…

investment.com

VFC IR

In his interview with Jim Cramer last night, Darrell laid out a clear 4-point plan to return the company to greatness. This is a great interview:

M / s

They will achieve a portion of the deleveraging by selling their “pack” business including Eastpac, Jansport and Kipling.

VFC IR

To put this “disaster” in context, revenues are down 2% (the basics). The stock on the other hand is down 85% (price)!

stockchart

Bracken Darrell was responsible for the last change, it was Logitech. During his tenure, Stock went from $5 to $130 (high 26x bagger),

Bracken started at Logitech in 2013. Here’s what happened next:

stockchart

Worth noting is that when Logitech took over in 2013, its stock was down ~82% from its 2007 peak.

But please, be my guest and sell it at the next $2 pullback!

But when you do, just ask yourself, “Who is buying from me at these levels?”

We’ll be back next week at our usual time and place with information about the general market outlook, Cooper Standard earnings/strike resolution and more…

Until then…

Opinion, not advice.

Source: seekingalpha.com