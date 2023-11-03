November 3, 2023
‘Weak sisters were swept away’ share market…


Slowly but surely we are all squeezing out the weak sisters from the undervalued great companies – while they chase the overpriced vehicles that are ripe for the decline.

Despite the garden variety headline 10% improvement in the S&P 500, weak hands beneath the surface are being squeezed out of some of the world’s best businesses at takeaway prices.

FDA moves to ban beverages linked to thyroid problems, memory loss – UPI.com

November 3, 2023
Voiced once again as a manager in a bank

November 3, 2023

FDA moves to ban beverages linked to thyroid problems, memory loss – UPI.com

November 3, 2023
Voiced once again as a manager in a bank

November 3, 2023

The Dow rose more than 560 points as markets believed the Fed would raise rates.

November 3, 2023
Key climate target in Paris Agreement 'deadlier than nails', says top scientist

November 3, 2023

Elon Musk inadvertently supports Bitcoin ordinals by criticizing NFTs

November 3, 2023
Analysis: India regained its economic position as China faltered. cnn business

November 3, 2023