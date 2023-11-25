We think some shareholders may be hesitant to increase Spur Corporation Limited’s (JSE:SUR) CEO compensation

key insights

Spur will host its annual general meeting on December 1

CEO Val Nichas’ total compensation includes a salary of R5.65m

Total compensation is 80% above industry average

Over the last three years, Spur’s EPS grew 50% and over the last three years, total shareholder returns were 73%

Under the guidance of CEO Val Nichaas, Spur Corporation Limited (JSE:SUR) has performed quite well recently. As shareholders head into the upcoming AGM on December 1, their focus will probably not be on CEO compensation, but on the steps management is taking to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant about being overly generous with CEO compensation.

How does total compensation for Val Nichas compare to other companies in the industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Spur Corporation Limited has a market capitalization of R2.3b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of R15m for the year to June 2023. We note that this is an increase of 23% compared to last year. We believe total compensation is more important but our data shows CEO pay is low, at R5.6m.

For comparison, other companies in the South African hospitality industry with market capitalizations of less than R3.8b reported average total CEO compensation of R8.2m. Accordingly, our analysis shows that Spur Corporation Ltd. pays Val Nichas north of the industry average.

Component 2023 2022 Ratio (2023) Salary R5.6m R5.2m 38% Other R9.2m R6.9m 62% total compensation R15m r12m 100%

Speaking in industry context, salary accounted for about 39% of total compensation across all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration accounted for 61% of the pie. Although there are differences in how total compensation is determined, Spur more or less mirrors the market in determining pay. It is important to note that the shift toward non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is linked to company performance.

ceo compensation

Development of Spur Corporation Limited

Spur Corporation Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow 50% per year over the last three years. Its revenue is up 27% compared to last year.

Shareholders will be happy to know that the company has improved itself over the years. It’s great to see that revenue growth is strong too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. While we don’t have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders may want to check out this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Spur Corporation Limited been a good investment?

We believe a total shareholder return of 73% over three years would make most Spur Corporation Limited shareholders smile. As a result, some people may believe that CEOs should be paid more than is typical for companies of similar size.

Summary…

Given that the company’s overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy may not be a central point of focus for shareholders at the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders may be in favor of increasing CEO pay, as they are already paid more than the industry.

CEO compensation can have a broad impact on performance, but it is just one element. So we did a little research and identified 1 warning sign for spar Investors should consider before investing capital in this stock.

Important Notes: Spur is an exciting stock, but we understand investors will be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. you might get some better In this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

