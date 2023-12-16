Poland’s newly elected Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Friday promised to take the rule of law “very seriously” and spend European money “properly”, seeking to turn the page on the eight-year confrontation between Warsaw and Was designed for. Brussels.

Advertisement

“We remember that the rule of law is very important. It’s about our place in Europe. It’s about our common values,” Tusk said in a press statement alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Under the previous hard-right government of the Law and Justice (PiS) party, Poland, one of the bloc’s largest countries, was locked in a confrontation with Brussels over legal issues such as the independence of the judiciary. election interference and LGBTQ+ rights.

This protracted conflict resulted in a record-breaking fine by the European Court and froze Poland’s Recovery and Resilience Plan, now combining €34.5 billion in low-interest loans and €25.3 billion in grants.

Separately, the European Commission is blocking more than €76 billion of cohesion funds that Warsaw needs to cover the costs of development projects across the country.

“For too long, concerns about the rule of law have hindered our ability to help Poland modernize its economy and implement a dual transition: green and digital,” von der Leyen said on Friday. “

Donald Tusk, who is from the same political family as von der Leyen of the centre-right European People’s Party (EPP), vowed to re-establish ties with Brussels and find a quick solution to free up billions of funds Is.

Before his appointment, the Commission was issued €5.1 billion in “pre-financing” from the Recovery and Resilience Plan to provide immediate liquidity for programs that can strengthen energy independence and reduce Russian fossil fuel imports.

“This is no small gift,” Tusk told von der Leyen. “We will do our best to spend this money appropriately.”

While this “pre-financing” comes with no strings attached, the remaining cash in the €60 billion plan is contingent on the completion of three “super milestones”, two of which relate to the disciplinary chamber of the Supreme Court led by PiS. The Wali government controversially gave magistrates the power to punish.

In a historic decision in JuneThe ECJ struck down the change overall, calling it a violation of the right to an “independent and impartial” judiciary.

Tusk, who was sworn in on Wednesday, is determined to use three party alliance To pass new legislation that could reduce the harmful effects of the disciplinary chamber and hence secure the release of the entire pot of frozen cash. But analysts warn that his reform efforts could be hindered by President Andrzej Duda, who is affiliated with PiS and has veto power.

Poland on Friday submitted a payment request for €6.3 billion in grants and loans under its recovery and resilience plan. This request, the first made by Warsaw, triggered an internal process within the Commission to analyze progress made under the “Super Milestone”. If the Executive gives a positive assessment, it will be sent to the Council for final approval. Only then will the money start coming.

In her comments Friday, von der Leyen was optimistic that will happen soon.

“I am particularly looking forward to working together to address milestones on judicial independence so we can move forward with the first payments,” he said.

“We will need to work hard. But given the action you have taken so far and plan to take, I am hopeful that together we can resolve these issues.”

Source