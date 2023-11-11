key insights

Sasol to host its annual general meeting on 17 November

CEO Fleetwood Grobler’s total compensation includes R13.1m salary

Total compensation is similar to the industry average

Over the last three years, Sasol’s EPS grew 111% and over the last three years, total shareholder returns were 138%.

performance on Sasol Limited (JSE:SOL) has been very strong recently and CEO Fleetwood Grobler has played a role in that. This will be top of mind for shareholders at the upcoming AGM on November 17. The focus will likely be on the company’s future strategy as shareholders vote on proposals such as executive remuneration and other matters. In light of the stellar performance, we discuss the case for why we think CEO compensation is not excessive.

See our latest analysis for Sasol

How does Fleetwood Grobler’s total compensation compare to other companies in the industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows Sasol Ltd has a market capitalization of R142b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of R41m for the year to June 2023. This is a slight decrease of 5.2% compared to the previous year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows the salary component is less than R13m.

Examining similarly sized companies in the South African chemicals industry with market capitalizations between R75b and R225b, we found that the average CEO total compensation in that group was R36m. This shows that Sasol pays its CEO broadly in line with the industry average. Additionally, Fleetwood Grobler also owns R11m worth of Sasol stock directly under his name, which tells us that he has a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2023 2022 Ratio (2023) Salary r13m r11m 32% Other R28M r32m 68% total compensation r41m r43m 100%

Speaking at an industry level, salaries represent approximately 49% of total compensation, while the remaining 51% is other remuneration. In the case of Sasol, compared to the broader industry, non-salary compensation represents a larger portion of total remuneration. It is important to note that the shift toward non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is linked to company performance.

ceo compensation

Development of Sasol Limited

Over the last three years, Sasol Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 111% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 6.2% compared to the previous year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It’s also good to see modest revenue growth, which suggests the underlying business is healthy. Stepping away from the current format for a second, it might be worth checking out this free visual illustration What do analysts expect? For the future.

Has Sasol Limited been a good investment?

Most shareholders will probably be pleased with Sasol Limited delivering a total return of 138% over three years. So they won’t be at all concerned if the CEO is paid more than is typical for similarly sized companies.

Summary…

Given that the company has performed relatively well, the focus at the AGM may not be on CEO remuneration policy. However, investors will have the opportunity to engage and set their long-term expectations on key strategic initiatives and future growth opportunities for the company.

CEO compensation is an important aspect to keep an eye on, but investors also need to keep an eye on other issues related to business performance. So we did a little research and identified 3 warning signs for Sasol You should know about this before investing.

Absolutely, You may find a great investment by looking at different sets of stocks. So take a look at this Free List of interesting companies.

Have any feedback on this article? Concerned about ingredients? keep in touch directly with us. Alternatively, email editorial-team(at)Simplewallst.com.

This article from Simply Wall St is of a general nature. We only provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to provide financial advice. It does not recommend buying or selling any stock, and does not take into account your objectives, or your financial situation. Our goal is to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

Source