We are both 70 years old. We retired at 62, but my husband immediately went back to work with two part-time jobs. He is always worried about money. We own a house worth $550,000 and still owe $128,000 on it. we have a 2.2% interest rate. My husband says there is no point taking out money to pay for it. We have no other debts.

We have about $1.8 million in various retirement accounts; Many are in Roth IRAs. To save this money we lived very frugally. We made it, but my husband wants us to live as if we didn’t have all the money saved. He hasn’t touched the money in the Roth IRA yet.

He still worries about turning on the air conditioner, drives a cheap old car, wears old clothes and gets his hair cut by me. We travel, but that’s because we use the money we earn from our ordinary post-retirement jobs. We stay in two star hotels. All our money is in various retirement accounts. Most of these accounts are in his name and have me as the beneficiary, even though I worked hard and contributed half. Therefore, I cannot withdraw.

I think we can live a little nicer life now. He doesn’t. I’m driving a seven-year-old car that I want to upgrade. We never bought fancy cars – only cheap cars. i just want a honda

What good does this money do us? Don’t we have enough?

Dear reader,

You have more than most retirees, so it doesn’t necessarily matter whether you have enough or not.

The more important question is how you and your husband can reach an agreement. Couples can have long, beautiful marriages, and still disagree on how to spend or save money. This is okay, as long as there is healthy communication, and each person feels their needs are being met.

Talk to your husband about why he feels this way. Maybe he grew up in difficult times, and he never wants to go back to that situation. Or perhaps he saw his parents or grandparents lose money as they grew older, and fears the same will happen to you both. You won’t know until you have these conversations, and they can be difficult, so come prepared. Instead of coming into the conversation disappointed, talk about your favorite food.

That said, you also have to meet your own needs. You’re right – you’ve worked hard and contributed to your retirement, and you should have a say in how that money is spent. You raise a very important point about access to your money. You should not be deprived of your retirement assets. Once you’ve decided how much you want to withdraw, discuss access to these accounts. Your husband may be a cautious spender, but you deserve equal access.

Your mortgage rate is too low. The 30-year interest rate is currently hovering around 8%. Mortgages are not generally considered “bad debt” (unless they are extremely expensive and put too much of a strain on your daily life). If you can afford your monthly payments, there’s no harm in keeping the money in your retirement accounts.

Running the numbers can also help you on your journey to compromise. See the big picture: How much do you need for the rest of your life?

Here’s a brief guide to get you started when you choose a qualified financial planner:

First, set the withdrawal rate. For years, the rule of thumb was 4%, but that rule has been highly disputed—some experts argue you can do 3%. Convert that 3% to a decimal, and divide it by the amount you’ll need each year. If you need $40,000 per year, and you chose a 3% withdrawal rate, dividing $40,000 by 0.03 comes to just over $1.3 million.

When you do the math, take every expense into account, such as groceries, taxes, utilities, medical, car and home maintenance, entertainment, etc. Your annual withdrawal may change depending on inflation, interest rates, market returns and unexpected life events.

Other questions: What are your annual or monthly retirement withdrawals, and can or should they be reduced? You may be comfortable increasing those withdrawals. (The husband may be less comfortable telling what you say.)

Do you have an emergency fund? Are you already taking into account taxes and other miscellaneous expenses? How much does your air conditioning cost per month? You also have to weigh comfort with finances. After all, that’s why you saved for retirement in the first place.

You can be more involved in your finances and not be the one making all the decisions, but you don’t have to fundamentally change your husband. If he’s okay with wearing his old clothes, and you don’t mind giving him a haircut, keep it up.

If you’re both working part-time jobs after retirement, you can create short-term financial goals that will allow you to spend a little more freely and travel more. For example, you can explore ABNB Airbnbs instead of two-star hotels. How much do you save by buying a used car compared to a new one? Perhaps there is a way to take the difference and put it into your “fun fund” that you use for leisure activities.

If you’ve worked hard for a financially secure retirement, it’s important that you both enjoy it.

