In 2019, Jesse Vig, Adam Colucci, and Dan Spanovich purchased an abandoned high school in Homestead, Pennsylvania. The trio purchased Bowtie High for $100,000 and converted it into a 31-unit apartment building.

During the renovation of Bowtie High, the school across the street went up for sale, so the partners jumped into another venture together and purchased the Schwab School in October 2020 for $90,000.

“My partners and I really enjoy transforming these buildings from nothing to something,” Spanovich told CNBC Make It. “Schwab was a building that a lot of people in the community looked at and came to the conclusion that it couldn’t be done. That challenge really inspires my colleagues and me.”

Before the trio purchased the building, it was a manual training school, named for Charles M. Schwab, an American steel magnate who was born and raised in Pennsylvania. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Schwab Vocational School closed in 1980, and the building has since been abandoned.

The Scaab School was abandoned for decades before three partners purchased the property to convert it into a residential building.

Malhari Media for CNBC Make It

The trio began renovating the Schwab Building in April 2022. Spanovich says the school was in much worse condition than Batey High. The project took 18 months to complete.

“When we first entered the building, the first floor was overgrown with trees and the upper floors were leaking,” says Spanovich. “It was in a deplorable state and needed a lot of structural work done.”

The renovation included replacing all the windows and converting the building’s top floor – the school’s gym and auditorium – into eight two-story apartments.

Vig, Colucci and Spanovich began the project with a budget of $3.2 million and, in the end, spent approximately $4.5 million renovating the Schwab School. That amount includes a $3.25 million mortgage and $1.25 million of the trio’s own money,

They were able to earn back $5,000 by selling an old pickup truck they found in the basement of an abandoned building.

The partners spent approximately $4.5 million to renovate the Schwab School.

Jesse Wigg/Adam Colucci/Dan Spanovich/Malhari Media for CNBC Make It

Like Bowtie High, the trio wanted to take advantage of any state and federal tax credits available to them. If their application for the federal tax credit is approved, the partners will receive approximately $800,000.

At the state level, the Pennsylvania State Tax Credit is a lottery system and participants are patiently waiting for the results.

After more than a year of work, the converted school is now a 33-apartment building with five two-bedroom units and 28 one-bedroom units.

Rents in the building range from $950 to $1,450 for a one-bedroom and $1,550 to $1,950 for a two-bedroom apartment.

The new building has 28 one-bedroom apartments and five two-bedroom units.

Jesse Wigg/Adam Colucci/Dan Spanovich/Malhari Media for CNBC Make It

Spanovich says that since leasing began this spring, the building is at 85% occupancy and making a profit.

Because Bowie High and Schwab School are across the street, the two are sister buildings.

Residents can take advantage of the amenities at both locations, including a double-decker garage, a rooftop deck, a basketball court, and a gym.

At present, Viig, Colucci and Spanovich have no plans to work on another project together.

Malhari Media for CNBC Make It

Now that their second project is complete, Spanovich says the trio have no plans to take on another project at the moment. “Right now, the band is kind of on hiatus,” he says.

“Something will happen, we just don’t know when.”

Vig has since purchased another school in Homestead and Spanovich has done the same in a different area of ​​the state.

Spanovich and Colucci together purchased a former brewery and are considering converting the space into apartments.

“The best thing about this is bringing these old buildings back to life,” Spanovich says.

“The feeling you get when you walk into this building, knowing what it looked like before and knowing that people said it couldn’t be done, and seeing life come to life in the building… it’s It’s the best feeling in the world.”

Source: www.cnbc.com