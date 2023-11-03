Lisa Potter Dixon models her ‘forever home’ to suit his unique approach to the property – James French

Lisa Potter Dixon and Theo Coyne’s Edwardian home makeover is a real feast for the eyes.

The three-bedroom terraced house in Teddington, south-west London, is Theo’s childhood home, which the couple have painstakingly modernised, with every room bearing their quirky, bold style.

Lisa, a 41-year-old makeup artist and writer, describes her inner style as “colorful, full of texture, energetic and unique.” As we’ve featured other homeowners in this series, she likes to draw on places she’s visited for her inspiration.

Telegraph Money asked interior styling, DIY and home improvement expert Claire Douglas of Clairedouglasstyling.com to take a look at the couple’s transformation.

Lisa says the quietest room in her house and the one that has undergone the most dramatic change is the bathroom. After four months of planning and eight weeks of work, the plain white bathroom suite and red painted walls were transformed into a high-end wet room where Lisa loves to relax.

“I had painted the bathroom we had a terrible color before,” says Lisa, “I was just hoping for the best.” She says her color palette is now heavily influenced by her love of water colours, wild swimming and sea trips.

To create their own weight room, Lisa and Theo, 39, who work in the charity sector, needed to knock down a spare bedroom wall to take up an extra meter of space.

“I think the bathroom is an important room,” she adds.

“For some people a bedroom may be more important but we don’t have kids so I use the spare room as my makeup room. We decided that expanding the bathroom would be a better use of the space so that we could have a standalone shower. Before that it was just above the bathroom. Taking that position was one of the best things we did.

Lisa and Theo knocked down a wall in a spare bedroom so they could add a walk-in shower – James French

The herringbone tiles in the shower, which point upward, add dimension to the room and make it feel larger, says Lisa.

She’s a fan of warm colors in her home, so she chose to use brass in every detail from light switches, window handles and faucets to the showerhead, finishing on mirrors, shower screen trim and ornaments.

Interior designer Claire described the bathroom as having the opulent feel of a powder room in a luxury boutique hotel.

“The dark and moody color palette adds drama and interest. It works well with frameless shower screens and large statement mirrors to keep the cozy space from feeling restricted.

“The shower niche is a great use of space, creating bathroom storage. The focus is on texture with three types of tiles paired with attractive wallpaper, brass hardware and lots of botanicals. Cast iron bathrooms with wall-mounted taps add a touch of luxury.

“Neutral lovers may find the dark palette a bit oppressive rather than inviting, but no one can fail to appreciate the free-standing bath and luxury shower.”

Lisa paid close attention to the fixtures in the large bathroom to ensure they matched her tastes – James French

Lisa says wallpapering the doors saved money.

“We have a really weird-shaped bathroom,” she explains.

“Installing tiles around the door will cost heavily. They will need to be cut to make them smaller. We have faced a similar difficulty in other parts of our home and have found that using wallpaper in such an area can look beautiful.

With only a small space to cover, splurging on an attractive design still works out cheaper than cutting tiles to fit.

Lisa searched for a year before she found the perfect wall tiles stocked by Domas to create the backdrop for her cast iron roll top bath, a feature she had always wanted.

“The green and blue tiles are individually handmade. They remind me of a beautiful part of the ocean,” said Lisa.

It seems Lisa and Theo have continued to delve into their backyard garden, choosing to tile over the lawn ruined by building equipment during their kitchen renovation and extension, rather than opting for traditional paving. When light reflects on the tiles, it gives the impression of sparkling water, which attracts the attention of dragon flies, which hover over it, fooled by the illusion.

“I like to see things in person and touch products before I buy them so finding the right tiles was a long process.”

Her ocean-inspired bathroom tiles cost £2,000.

“I think it’s OK to compromise,” she adds. “But we’ve been in this house for 20 years, it’s our forever home. During that time we saved and saved our money to build each room individually, knowing that when we did we would do it to the highest specification we could afford and would not compromise.

The family home was bought for around £60,000 in the 1970s and is now worth around £1.2m due to rising house prices and the couple’s aggressive renovations.

When they’re creating a room, Lisa and Theo like to buy from small businesses wherever possible and although it’s more expensive than buying from big brand stores, the couple value a high level of craftsmanship. Let’s give.

“For example, all the brass we buy comes from a small business called Studio Ore. If you can invest in people who make the pieces by hand you’ll get a much higher quality product.”

Claire says: “This renovation has clearly been a labor of love and has been perfectly tailored to the owners’ needs and tastes in what is to be their forever home.

“No corners are cut and no compromises are made when it comes to sourcing materials and furnishings and the result is a warmly welcoming blend of vintage and luxury.”

To adapt the renovation to a smaller budget Claire suggests replacing luxury tiles with reclaimed tiles or high street brands and purchasing pre-loved furniture such as free-standing bathrooms which can be refreshed with specialist paint.

Relaxing in the bath is one of Lisa’s joys and she decided to install soft lighting in the room.

“Lighting is very important. A lot of people have too much light in a room because they’re worried it won’t be enough light,” she said.

“We have spotlights in the wet room but I always try to have a feature light in each room as well. The large bulb above the mirror is a soft ambient light, so you can turn the spotlight off and just leave it on while you’re showering. It creates such a calming environment.”

Claire’s favorite contrast in the room is how the brass fittings stand out against the background of the dark herringbone tiles and woodwork.

To provide broader appeal, pattern and texture in the bathroom can be brought back by using the same tile types and a more neutral color palette, she says.

However, in doing so, you will lose some of the distinctive charm and glamour, says Claire.

