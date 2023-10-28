We Retired Early and Moved into a Trailer – What We Learned After Our First Year

Because I am retired, I hardly know the date. Heck, even finding the right day of the week is often a challenge for me.

So, when my wife asked if I knew what day it was one morning, my mind started racing.

I sorted important dates into my mental Rolodex. our anniversary? No. The anniversary of our first kiss? No, anyone’s birthday? No, and then I realized it when she said the date out loud, it was the first anniversary of our retirement! I can’t believe it’s been a year.

We retired on Friday, June 4, 2021, and left the following Monday for a week-long camping trip on the Oregon coast in our new teardrop trailer.

Moving to Monday was intentional and added a solid exclamation point to the fact that we didn’t have to get up and go to work.

It was weird being without work, but we both enjoyed it. Once we returned from our trip the summer was a flurry of activity as we prepared our home to go on the market and began selling most of our possessions.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Retiring early meant getting creative with your spending. After countless meetings with our financial planner, we created a plan and started implementing it. Our strategy called for us to essentially upend our current lives and move into our 21-foot teardrop trailer for two to five years.

We wanted to travel, chase sunshine, and visit friends and family we hadn’t seen since the pandemic, so living in a travel trailer felt thrilling.

We spent the summer selling furniture and sprucing up our landscape before putting our house on the market in early August. Once our house sold, we moved the stuff we wanted to keep into a storage facility and settled into our tiny new home on wheels.

This first year passed quickly. Time is also strange. The older we get, the faster it progresses. While the first few weeks in the trailer proved to be more difficult than we ideally anticipated, we overcame it.

On more than one occasion we wondered if we had made a big mistake, but in the end, we felt empowered by every challenge and after a month of getting used to it, we were ready to hit the road .

We covered a lot of ground last year, traveling coast to coast twice and visiting some amazing places along the way. We have loved exploring national parks and visiting places on our bucket list. We had a lot of fun playing tourism during the week while others were working hard, and we appreciated the diverse beauty of this country.

We have also felt energized by learning new things and solving problems we had never faced before. There was a steep learning curve because none of us had owned an RV before or pulled anything behind a truck. My wife has enjoyed planning our routes and finding unique camping sites and we have loved meeting people along the way.

Living in such a small space is not without its frustrations.

Although it is a simple life, many tasks are logically more complex. For example, making my morning espresso with a manual machine requires several additional steps compared to using my high-end home machine. And storing everything we need in a trailer or truck bed is like playing a game of Tetris.

In retirement, time takes on a unique meaning.

Now we’re not in a hurry and it’s a rare occasion when I know the day of the week. After working in a high-pressure job with lots of meetings and responsibilities, I’m very grateful to live life at a comfortable pace. But what I appreciate most is the space for the mind that retirement provides. Having so few responsibilities has freed up my entertainment and creative side.

Surprisingly, it took the better part of a year for me to feel completely at ease.

I enjoyed my career a lot and thought I might give it a miss. I wondered if I would have an identity crisis since my career was very much a part of my personality, but I’m happy to say that I moved on without feeling like I left a part of me behind. Have given. I love exploring different aspects of my personality and interests and asking “What’s next for me?” It feels good to be able to answer the question.

Financially, the journey has been somewhat of a bumpy ride.

When we decided to retire early the market was rising and it excited us to see how well our money was performing.

Then, the current economic turmoil developed and our investments declined.

It’s been interesting going through this emotionally and learning to trust my own judgment and not give in to fear or destructive thinking. The market is a long game, and we are confident it will bounce back, as it has in the past. And if it doesn’t, we will make a new plan and continue to thrive just as we are now.

Retirement has many lessons to teach if we are willing to listen.

The biggest lesson is probably to understand that our value does not come from what we do, but from who we are.

This is one of the first lessons learned in life and when you accept it as true, it will undoubtedly enhance your retirement experience.

Overall, I’m very happy that our first year of retirement has been a resounding success. I’m amazed that we’ve taken a path less traveled and are building a life that most people would consider wildly alternative. I’m grateful for our tiny house and the ability to travel and live without restrictions.

Good luck starting your second year. Who knows what the future holds for us?

Kim Kelly (she/her), calls the Pacific Northwest home when she’s not traveling in a 21-foot teardrop trailer with her wife. She is an author, speaker, and espresso enthusiast who writes about authenticity, retirement, relationships, and life on the road.

This article was originally published on Medium. Reprinted with permission of the author.

