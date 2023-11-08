‘We need to do this together’: Lily Wu to be Wichita’s next mayor

Lily Wu defeated Mayor Brandon Whipple.

Wu is the second woman to win mayor’s office citywide and the first person of Asian descent to hold the position.

The final results on election night showed Wu receiving 58% of the vote while Whipple received 41%.

The results will not be official until November 16. Wu will be sworn in on January 9.

Wu maintained a low profile at his watch party until the final results came out. When she came out in a dark pink suit, she hugged her mother and father.

“First and foremost, I want to thank the people who voted for me,” Wu told an Eagle reporter in an interview Tuesday night. “But thank you also to those who didn’t vote for me because I’m going to work hard to earn your trust – because we need to do this together to make Wichita a better place. This is just a tribute to Lily Wu supporters. Not only that but Brandon Whipple will also be there with supporters.

Lily Wu celebrated her election victory over Mayor Brandon Whipple with her parents at her watch party Tuesday night.

Wu noted that the color of her dress was a change from the baby pink she wore at her announcement in April.

“Deep pink now is to show you the growth over the last seven months of people who said I wasn’t strong enough, who had a lot of hateful words to say about a candidate who had no political experience but Others were, Wu said, “experiences lived and not attributed to someone who has transferable skills.”

Meanwhile, Whipple had announced early to the crowd at Merrells Place that he was going to put his children to bed and finish election night at home because he was trailing in the results. “We’re going to sleep in, watch the elections from there, pray for a comeback – but it’s not looking good at the moment.”

Flanked by his family, Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple told his supporters in Merle that things were not looking good after his opponent Lily Wu built a big lead against him. Whipple announces that he is going home to put his young sons to bed.

Wu flooded with funds, support

Wu, a former TV news reporter, launched her campaign in April with the backing of business groups. That support translated into record campaign cash.

Wu raised more than $440,000 for her campaign, fueled by maximum contributions from some of Wichita’s business elite. Americans for Prosperity raised and spent an additional $192,000 to aid him.

Whipple, who gave the money to Wu? Find donations in the Wichita mayor’s race

He was supported by the Wichita Regional Chamber PAC and the Wichita Fraternal Order of Police. And in the final days of the race, he received an endorsement from former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

While Wu presented herself as a political outsider, the crowd at her watch party Tuesday night was among Wichita’s Republican insiders: Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson, former Sedgwick County Commissioner turned lobbyist Michael O’ Donnell, Sedgwick County Commission Chairman Pete Mitzner and Republican operative Bob Aldrich.

Former Wichita Mayor Bob Knight and his wife Jane were also in attendance, along with Charlie and Marla Chandler of Intrust Bank.

Lily Wu hugs her mother Anna after speaking to a large crowd of supporters at Doma. Wu defeated Mayor Brandon Whipple and is the second woman to win a citywide election for mayor.

“I like the candidate,” the former mayor said. “He’s got some very high standards, and he’s got some real charm.”

Knight was not afraid to say this in front of his wife.

“Yes . . . we agree,” said Jane Knight. “He’s authentic and honest.”

Knight cautioned that to win you need charm and a lot of it.

“You have to defeat an incumbent.”

Masterson, an Andover Republican who also has the endorsement of the Koch network, said he has no concerns about Wu’s lack of experience in elected office. He drew a comparison between Wu and former President Donald Trump.

When Masterson was asked whether someone who had never held public office could become mayor of a city, he said, “Obviously someone who has never held public office can become mayor of a city.” “States can become president of the United States, so I’m going to say yes.”

Other notable people include waterfront developer Johnny Stevens, who is Wu’s boyfriend and business partner with her father, Steve Clark; Bob Hesse of Coco Dolce; and Jason and Bree Cox of Cox Machine.

Wu, 39, splits her time between her parents’ home in northwest Wichita and her longtime boyfriend Stephen Clark II’s home in northeast Wichita.

Lily Wu celebrates her victory in the mayor’s race Tuesday night.

“I drive east, west, north, south on a daily basis,” Wu told The Eagle in October. “And I think that’s kind of what — people haven’t seen a mayor who, like, I’m not married and I don’t have kids. And I’m not berating anyone who does, but I have that extra time and I love it.

A longtime Republican who switched his voter affiliation to Libertarian in 2022, Wu avoided taking strong stances on most topics on the campaign trail other than a commitment to lowering crime rates and hiring more police officers. In a last-minute ad, Wu vowed to cut property taxes for seniors and not accept any pay raises.

what the voters said

Whipple, a Democrat who served as a state representative before her 2019 election victory, was endorsed by the Kansas Democratic Party and the Wichita Firefighters Union.

But he couldn’t shake the weight of an interaction he had with a Wichita police officer during a neighborhood cleanup in 2022, which was captured on the officer’s body camera. The episode ends with Whipple taking an ethics training course, as he was found to be violating an ethics policy initiated through City Hall.

Several voters interviewed by The Eagle said the incident was uppermost in their minds when they went to the polls, but most said they had gotten over it.

Jenny Vaughn said that she has long followed Wu’s television career and has often told him about her daughters.

Vaughn’s household is a cultural mix, his daughters, like Wu, are Asian.

“I think we need them represented in this city,” said the 53-year-old speech therapist. “I think we have a lot of limitations and I think everyone deserves an opportunity, no matter where they live, no matter what zip code. I feel like she understands that.”

As with Whipple, he added: “His whole cigar episode was annoying.” But he also said he thinks Wichita would be a good fit for any candidate.

Housewife Karin Shorter, 33, brought her children with her to vote during her lunch break. She said Wu had visited her husband’s business, which does aircraft machining, and had supported her campaign.

“We like his vision for Wichita,” he said. “A fresh voice. “His pro-business mentality.”

Shorter was also concerned about Whipple.

“We really don’t like the neglectful relationship he has with the police,” he said. “We are confident in Lilly’s dedication and commitment to all of our emergency personnel.”

mayoral campaign

The race took a negative turn in the final weeks, with outside groups running aggressive ads with false and misleading claims.

The attack ad, funded by the Kansas Democratic Party, focuses on Wu’s relationship with her longtime boyfriend, a local developer whose family has given hundreds of thousands of dollars to conservative organizations.

Attack ads funded by Wu’s supporters attempted to direct voters to a video of Whipple’s conversation with a Wichita police officer during a neighborhood cleanup.

Both candidates attempted to present themselves as outsiders protecting taxpayers from insiders who want control of City Hall.

Wu promised to cut regulations, fight tax increases and end “sweetheart deals” at City Hall. He focused his campaign on hiring more police officers and increasing their pay.

Whipple worked on his record, including some of his major initiatives such as the nondiscrimination ordinance, decriminalization of small amounts of marijuana, and the Jensen Hughes consultant study of the culture inside the Wichita Police Department, which recommended dozens of systemic changes in the department. Did. In the wake of the racist text messaging scandal.

Metzner, a county commissioner who had considered running for mayor before Wu’s nomination, said he was glad Wu won.

“We deserve someone like Lily,” Meitzner said. “Knowing him and talking to him, his passion, his background, his resume, his youth – it fit perfectly. The time is right for Lily Wu.”

Contributing: Michael Stavola of The Eagle

Source: www.bing.com