November 2, 2023
‘We need to completely revisit the feeding of newly weaned piglets’


Newly weaned pigs typically eat around maintenance during the first week after weaning but gain weight because of edema, not protein or fat tissue accretion, finds their review in the journal animal​​. 

The edema is caused by the refeeding syndrome, which results from fasting and erratic intake of a high glycemic feed – a diet containing rapidly digestible carbohydrates.

“We have developed weaning practices that may not be healthy for the piglet. Typically, pigs are fed diets containing roughly 40% starch, some of which is gelatinized and, therefore, presumably highly digestible. These diets commonly include some sugar to improve palatability.

“The glycemic load of such diets is very high, especially when consumed at a high rate and erratically as done by piglets immediately after weaning,” said the authors, who are based at North Carolina State University, USA, at Trouw Nutrition, and at Wageningen University & Research in the Netherlands, and at the University of Alberta, in Canada.

The nursery diet formulation should be reconsidered given these findings, they stressed.

“Shortly after weaning, piglets generally eat dry feed poorly; but nevertheless, a phenomenal gain-to-feed ratio is achieved as they gain about as much weight as they eat (150–200 g/d).

“The high gain-to-feed ratio, though, cannot be explained by their nutrient intake or nutrient repartitioning. Analyses based on tissue composition and bio-electrical impedance data showed that newly weaned piglets lose fat, maintain protein, and gain large amounts of water because of edema. This edema, which may well contribute up to one kg of body weight, seems to be triggered by refeeding syndrome.”



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Visa Payments Learning Program to Diversify and Upskill Payments Talent

Visa Payments Learning Program to Diversify and Upskill Payments Talent

November 2, 2023
Apple (AAPL) stock sinks as market gains: What you need to know

Is it worth investing in Nvidia (NVDA) based on Wall Street’s bullish views?

November 2, 2023

You may have missed

Visa Payments Learning Program to Diversify and Upskill Payments Talent

Visa Payments Learning Program to Diversify and Upskill Payments Talent

November 2, 2023

Pick up a Refurbished Apple iPad Air with 4GB RAM for only $279.97

November 2, 2023
Apple (AAPL) stock sinks as market gains: What you need to know

Is it worth investing in Nvidia (NVDA) based on Wall Street’s bullish views?

November 2, 2023
Shopify, Affirm, Crocs: Morning Movers

Shopify, Affirm, Crocs: Morning Movers

November 2, 2023

Bitcoin reaches new yearly high after the Fed halts rate hikes – …Bitcoin reaches new yearly high after the Fed halts rate hikes – Crypto…

November 2, 2023
Uber and Lyft to pay 8 million in New York wage theft settlement

Uber and Lyft to pay $328 million in New York wage theft settlement

November 2, 2023