The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and in no way represent the editorial position of Euronews.

Ukraine’s accession to the EU is a matter of environmental justice, recognition of heroism and acceptance of a shared future, write Margot Wallström, Heidi Hautala and Mary Robinson.

Advertisement

Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine is not just a regional conflict. It is a threat to the foundations of the international order and European security.

The fight for Ukraine is our fight, because it defends the principles that underlie our collective peace and stability.

The European Council faces a crucial decision on Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

This decision transcends political boundaries. Supporting Ukraine on its path to EU accession is not a question of helping a country in crisis. Rather, it is about protecting our shared values.

We must not overlook an important and devastating element of this terrible war: the environmental devastation caused by Russia’s aggression is almost immeasurable, and the various ways in which the environment has been damaged are not yet fully understood. Could go.

This is tragic not only for Ukraine, but these various pollutants and health risks clearly cross national borders.

We can virtually say that Ukraine’s environmental future is ours too: we must have every interest in ensuring that these risks – nuclear, chemical, air and water – are firmly and promptly addressed.

Despite the ongoing war, Ukraine has made significant progress on its path to the EU

The war has blighted the country’s landscape and dealt a severe blow to global food security.

Often called the world’s breadbasket, Ukraine plays a vital role in global grain and food production.

Disruption to transportation routes is further compounded by mining and pollution of its agricultural lands.

Dealing with this damage will require significant international cooperation. The process of joining the EU can help to ensure that environmental rehabilitation is carried out effectively, taking advantage of European expertise and resources.

While the spotlight often falls on Ukraine’s battlefields, its quiet but significant progress in aligning with EU laws and regulations deserves equal attention.

Despite the war, over the past 18 months, Ukraine has made significant progress in reforming its institutions and policies to meet EU standards, including in the environmental sector.

These impressive advances demonstrate Ukraine’s commitment to Europe and its ideals. Recognizing and rewarding these efforts will help solidify and advance these important reforms.

A testament to our shared commitment

The Ukraine narrative should not be mired in sympathy or obligation. The Ukrainian people have shown remarkable resilience.

This is hardly a bleak story: it is an inspiring example of people defending democratic values ​​with their lives and their land.

The decision to open the door to Ukraine’s membership in the EU is an opportunity to safeguard and strengthen these values.

Supporting Ukraine at this critical moment recognizes that nature, peace and development are interconnected, as well as the future of Europe and Ukraine.

Advertisement

Ukraine’s accession to the EU is a matter of environmental justice, recognition of heroism and acceptance of a shared future.

The decision by the European Council to greenlight Ukraine’s accession will be a testament to our shared commitment to resilience, stability and solidarity.

We encourage the Council to stand with Ukraine, not only in spirit, but through concrete action, by welcoming them into the EU.

Margot Wallström co-chairs the High-level Working Group on the Environmental Consequences of War. She is a former European Commissioner for the Environment and former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden. MEP Heidi Hautala (Vihrea Litto, Greens/EFA) serves as Vice-President of the European Parliament. She is the former Minister of International Development of Finland and a member of the High-level Working Group on the Environmental Consequences of War. Mary Robinson is a member of the High-level Working Group on the Environmental Consequences of War, the first female President of Ireland, and a former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

At Euronews we believe that all opinions matter. Contact us at [email protected] to send a pitch or submission and be part of the conversation.

Advertisement

Source