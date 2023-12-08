We must pursue nuclear energy in America

Read this article for free!

One of the greatest challenges of our time is building an energy future that is secure, reliable and increasingly clean.

In recent years, we have seen what happens to countries that sacrifice their energy security. Even here in the United States, we face the threat of blackouts, rising energy prices, and increasing dependence on adversarial countries like Russia and China.

Recent geopolitical events, from wars in the Middle East and Ukraine to China’s nefarious energy supply chain dominance, make securing our energy future even more urgent.

Four cooling towers of the Duchovny Nuclear Power Plant in the Czech Republic. Clean, reliable, abundant nuclear energy already provides about 20% of America’s electricity generation and could be the key to powering our world. (AP)

Yet, there is a solution – right before our eyes. In fact, we are already seeing that solution in action.

Clean, reliable, abundant nuclear energy already provides about 20% of America’s electricity generation and could be the key to powering our world. That is, if we choose the right policies.

Fortunately, there are clear steps we can take to support our current nuclear fleet. And Next generation nuclear technologies.

To start, we need to establish regulatory pathways to approve next-generation nuclear designs quickly and without burdensome, unnecessary costs. Currently, archaic, inflexible rules hinder innovation by forcing next generation technologies to meet the requirements of the previous generation.

In addition to modernizing our regulatory system, we must also encourage America’s brightest minds to pursue careers in the nuclear industry. Promoting research and development in the field and supporting STEM programs for students has never been more important.

We know that 21st century problems require 21st century solutions. The Multifaceted, Rapid Deployment of Advanced Nuclear for Clean Energy Act (ADVANCE Act) is that solution for the nuclear sector.

This bipartisan bill and its co-sponsors recognize the urgency of securing our energy future by enabling advanced nuclear technologies through predictable and efficient regulations and incentives for increased innovation.

It may seem like expanding the role of nuclear energy is no easy task, but the United States has lagged badly. The first new conventional nuclear reactor in three decades Just came online in Georgia and although advanced nuclear technologies have made promising progress, headlines focus on failures.

America’s best and brightest are developing first-of-its-kind nuclear reactor designs. We all know that challenges are a normal part of early stage innovation, however, they are not a reason to abandon nuclear energy.

The ADVANCE Act recognizes why these failures occur and provides opportunities to increase certainty for innovators and employers that will help bring this exciting technology to market.

The alternative is to continue allowing China to finance nuclear power projects, allowing them not only to dominate global energy markets, but also to develop long-term spheres of influence in developing countries.

This is a serious threat not only to our energy security, but also to the United States’ position as the undisputed global leader of nuclear technology, including associated nuclear services, supply chain, expertise, and regulations. This is a matter of national security and we cannot allow this to continue.

Countries around the world recognize that nuclear energy is an important part of both our energy and climate policy. From Japan to South Korea, Poland to France, these countries are re-adopting nuclear power as an important part of their energy mix.

If the United States wants to get serious about our long-term energy security And Nuclear energy is the obvious answer to our environmental goals. Passing the ADVANCE Act into law is the obvious next step.

Grace Stankey is Miss America 2023 and a nuclear engineering student at the University of Wisconsin. Chris Bernard is the President of American Conservation Coalition Action (ACC Action).

