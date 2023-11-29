‘We must be ambitious’ at COP28, says EU climate action commissioner

The United Nations conference on reducing global emissions begins in Dubai on Thursday.

The EU will tell its allies at COP28 that greater ambition is needed if climate change is to be defeated, according to the bloc’s climate chief.

European Commissioner for Climate Action Wopke Hoekstra told Euronews in an interview that more must be done if emissions reduction targets are to be met on time.

“The bar is simply set very high, not because we want to, but because scientists tell us so,” Hoekstra said.

“So, we as a global community need to commit to mitigation, to reduce emissions, to ensure that emissions do not peak in 2025.

“It’s coming with a credible triple target of renewable energy. It’s energy efficiency and it’s taking out methane.”

For the EU, the establishment of the first global stocktake at COP28 will be an important step in assessing the efforts made since the 2015 Paris Agreement and what still needs to be done to limit the temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. need to. level.

“The term global stocktake is exactly what it says – taking stock, seeing where we stand,” the Climate Action Commissioner said. “But what’s more important is how to move forward. And the reality is that we have to get the direction right and we just need to run faster. We need to do more to move forward.”

“So, stocktaking here also equates to high ambition and countries promising to do more.”

Climate action financing and a loss and damage fund The agreements established at previous COPs are particularly controversial, as the countries most in need wait for agreement on funding from wealthier partners such as the EU and other developed countries.

The Loss and Damage Fund aims to respond to losses caused by the adverse impacts of climate change. But the question is who will contribute to the fund.

Funding is needed for the solidarity required by developing countries.

“We’re also working tirelessly from within the EU to see how we can get more funding and work on the loss and damage, and I’m more optimistic than I was a few weeks ago that, you know, we can get through this. may work on important elements,” Hoekstra told Euronews.

“Making sure we get the funding right is also a very important part of building trust.”

The Climate Commissioner said it is difficult to pinpoint indicators that would make it possible to determine whether this COP28 is a success or a failure.

For observers, it will be important to look at the ambition of announced commitments to assess whether the international community is making progress on climate change.

