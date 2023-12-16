Jim and Ellen Diamond left their four-bedroom house in the suburbs for a one-bedroom unit in NYC.

Living in the city makes life more convenient, as they no longer have to drive or maintain a home.

Activities like going to Carnegie Hall are more accessible and their doctors are also closer now.

Thanks for signing up!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed when you’re on the go. download app

As noted, this essay is based on conversations with Jim and Ellen Diamond, both 88. The Diamonds moved to Hastings-on-Hudson, New York – about 23 miles north of Midtown, Manhattan – in February 2023. Coterie Hudson Yards , a luxury senior- and assisted-living facility in Manhattan, where a one-bedroom like the Diamonds rents for $16,800 a month. The conversation was edited for length and clarity.

gym: When we first moved to the suburbs, we were more or less the same age as everyone else.

Ellen: I mean, you want to stay 32 forever, but you don’t.

gym: The neighbors were getting too small for us.

Ellen: We weren’t getting old. They were getting young.

gym: We were there for 50 years.

Ellen: Many of our friends in Hastings have moved to senior housing in other cities. I don’t know any of my friends who have moved to the city. Maybe it’s because it’s more expensive.

We decided to move to the city because we needed more help as we were growing up. And mainly, I don’t think you should drive past the age of 200, and you absolutely need a car in the suburbs.

gym: We had a real motivation to change our landscape. We had to do all our own shopping, we had to have a car to do that, and we had to fix up the car and all that stuff – and I even painted the house twice.

We wanted to be close to our favorite activities

Ellen: The city is stimulating, and one of the antidotes to old age is maintaining your interests.

gym: You can do things here. I’ve seen places where there were retirement areas where people were sitting in a circle on the porch and looking off into the distance. And I got it. It might be good for a few days, but I wouldn’t do it.

Ellen: We really wanted to live in this city because of Carnegie Hall. And doctor. Anyway all our doctors were in New York.

gym: In Hastings, we didn’t miss visiting New York City. We used to go to classical concerts all the time.

Ellen: Once, twice or thrice a week.

The Diamonds frequently traveled to New York City to see classical music shows at Carnegie Hall. Living in the city and being close to the venue is a huge advantage for them. demergel21

gym: We caught trains, we drove and parked – anything needed to get into Manhattan to see all those amazing things. Museum also. All the things that New York City has to offer.

Moving forward saved us time that we used to spend commuting to the city or catching trains, which started taking a toll on us as we grew older. And we knew that the plan was to create a place for us in the future to have some help, but we needed it later. We’re still mobile, and it seems to be working pretty well.

Planning dinner, shopping, all that is gone.

Ellen: The lifestyle is completely different. And this is not necessarily bad.

Our house is quite small compared to the suburbs, but it’s easy to run errands

Ellen: Before building the Coterie, we were seriously looking for a second, somewhat similar space, but our grand piano wasn’t fitting. That was a major factor.

gym: The piano moves or I don’t move.

Ellen: We were worried about it, but Steinway wouldn’t move the piano unless they sent someone to inspect the place where it was going. And Steinway did and it was fine. But we didn’t see them operating a crane on the side of the building, which doesn’t help.

The apartments here are big. I wouldn’t say they were huge, but they were big enough for a silly grand piano. It doesn’t fit, but still it’s there, you can move around.

The house we had in Hastings had small rooms, but four bedrooms.

Grand Central Station Reuters/Eric Thayer

It is a one bedroom and the rooms are not big. There’s a small bedroom and a small living room, just big enough for a piano and not much else. and that’s the way it is. We had to throw out a lot of stuff.

This was the least expensive unit on the lowest floor. It is expensive here. It is not possible to avoid this. A place like this with all the personal facilities, care given, expertise and staff – it will be expensive.

gym: Living here has taken away a lot of the work, like keeping a car and getting it repaired, and things like that. There are some shops where we can walk to get groceries.

Ellen: I run errands till the medicine shop. We spent a lot of last Friday running errands at Grand Central Station.

I would say it has exceeded our expectations. As soon as we walked in, we realized what a great choice it was.

Source: www.businessinsider.com