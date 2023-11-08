We moved from Texas to Mexico and we have never been happier. We're saving $2,000 a month and can still afford to go to the dentist.

Braylin and Spencer Stone moved from Houston, Texas to Merida, Mexico in 2022.

The couple chose the city for its affordable cost of living, safety, and health care.

By living in Mexico, he has reduced his debt but he misses his family and friends.

This essay is based on a conversation I had with social-media managers Braelynn, 31, and Spencer Stone, 27, about moving to Merida, Mexico in 2022 after being unable to afford life in Houston, Texas. The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Spencer: In Houston, we basically moved from one apartment to another because of pricing.

Braelyn: Before leaving the city, we were in a 1,015-square-foot apartment that was about seven minutes from downtown. Our rent was $1,740.

Spencer: At the end of that lease, they increased the renewal rate by $400 per month. There was no way for us to do that. We looked around Houston and saw that many of the apartments we could live in comfortably were completely out of our reach financially.

At the time, we were also going through some personal things. We decided that we really wanted to live and experience a different lifestyle.

My wife thought of going to Mexico.

Braylin: I don’t feel safe in Houston anymore. Our car was broken into three times, credit cards were taken out and expensive cameras were stolen.

The Stones’ car which broke down while they were in Houston. Courtesy of the Stones

The progress of shooting was also tremendous for us. The fear of being in the wrong place at the wrong time was becoming worse.

Our increasing debt led to our decision to move to Mexico

Braylin: Living in Houston was becoming financially ridiculous. The city is huge, so it feels like your gas has been stolen. Groceries also started increasing.

Spencer: Healthcare was also another big reason. We don’t have medical insurance.

Braylin: Spencer and I are both contract workers. So trying to pay for insurance on top of everything else in Houston wasn’t really feasible.

Houston, Texas. Du Du/Getty Images

Braylin: Combined, we also owe over $200,000 in debt. Student loans are by far the largest portion of our debt.

I went to Baylor for a year and realized I was spending a lot of money on a degree I wasn’t happy with. So I transferred to the University of Houston and completed my degree with a BS in Digital Media. I owe $68,000 in student loans and it’s growing due to interest. Spencer’s education has been intermittent since 2014. He estimates he owes more than $100,000 in student loans.

Without student loans, we’d be estimating about $17,000 in credit card debt. Covid hit us hard and both of us struggled for work. We also got married in October 2022. Our wedding cost about $10,000. We paid half while our family paid the rest.

The Stones on their wedding day. Courtesy of the Stones

Braelyn: It made more economic sense to move locally in Mexico than to move elsewhere.

We found a better house in Mexico at a lower price

Braylin: We arrive in Mexico in November 2022. We are renting a luxury condo from a landlord. It has three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. Our building is gated and has a private park.

Our rent comes to about $1,230 per month.

Rectoria el Jesus Tercera Orden in Mérida, Mexico. Pawel Toczynski/Getty Images

We call Merida paradise. Even the local people living here call it “Tranquillo” which means peaceful. That’s one of the reasons we came to the city – it feels very safe and you feel at peace.

The crime rate in Merida is extremely low. I feel safe walking here at night. Gun laws are strict, and you don’t hear about people shooting up schools or stores.

Spencer: I haven’t had a negative interaction with anyone in town yet. Everyone is very polite. They are very friendly and outgoing.

We are saving more money and improving our financial situation

Spencer: Life in Mexico is definitely a lot cheaper, and we’ve found some alternative ways to save money.

We take a bus to the market and buy local produce and meat. This usually comes to around 1,000 pesos, which is equivalent to about $60 in the US. This can be compared to a grocery store run of $130 in the US.

Braelyn: Living in Mexico has made it much easier for us to pay off our debt. I’d say we’re saving a little over $2,000 per month – depending on how much we want to spend.

So far, we have paid off about $5,000 of our loan. We’ve only really started paying attention to this in the last six months.

Spencer: If we were still in the states, we probably wouldn’t have added so much to our debt.

The Stones in their apartment in Merida. Courtesy of the Stones

Braylin: This year, we were also finally able to go to the hospital and get tested. We’re addressing things that we need to investigate, but we’ve never had the finances to do that in the US.

Spencer: I was also able to go to the dentist for a checkup and it was only $20.

We love Mexico but miss our family and friends

Braylin: The biggest disadvantage of living in Mexico is not having your community – I really miss my friends and family. This is probably the hardest thing for me because I’m an extrovert. I’m literally on Bumble for friends because I want to meet more people.

The Stones and a couple he met in Merida. Courtesy of the Stones

Spencer: There’s always an adjustment or growing pains whenever you move to new places, but now it feels like normal life.

Braylin: We’re trying to inspire everyone we know to take a trip to Mexico. We are thinking of staying in Merida for a few years, but we are also open to other cities in the country.

Stone in Mexico. Courtesy of the Stones

Spencer: We are also keeping our mental and physical health in mind. We go on walks a lot and I have also started playing sports. Overall, we feel more present here, whereas in Houston we never had a chance to slow down and relax.

