We moved from California to Texas and back to California after 4 years. We now live in a mobile home park right by the beach.

Dan Otis and Mary Collins moved from California to Texas in 2018 to be closer to family.

The couple loved the affordability and simplicity of Texas, but struggled with the weather and politics.

Otis and Collins moved back to California after spending four years in Texas and now live in Santa Cruz, California.

Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for signing up!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed when you’re on the go. download app

As noted, this essay is based on conversations with Dan Otis, 75, and Mary Collins, 74, a retired couple who moved from Coarsegold, California, to Rosenberg, Texas in 2018 to be closer to family. After spending four years in Texas, the couple moved back to California and now live in Santa Cruz.

gentle: I was born in the Bay Area. My wife grew up in Queens. He has a keen intellect, so this hippie boy didn’t stand a chance.

Mary moved to California when she was 20, so she’s been a Californian longer than she has been a New Yorker.

My: We met in Carmel, California. At that time both of us were 50 years old.

gentle: Our eyes met in a crowded room.

My: the rest is history. It will be 24 years of marriage next February.

Both of us had come to the wedding with two daughters. Now, we have a big old family.

gentle: We have eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

My: After the wedding we lived in Lake Tahoe for about nine months. We went from there to Corsgold, California, which is in the Sierras. And from there to Texas.

We had a great life at Coarsgold. We had a lovely little house.

gentle: But our daughter and her family in Texas needed a support group.

We put our house on the market and moved to Texas in April 2018.

My:Dan was really into the idea of ​​this move. I was hesitating too much. But I was happy being close to my grandchildren and my daughter.

gentle: We found a beautiful little house in a nice area. It was a brand new house and we were the first owners.

My: We bought a house in Rosenberg, Texas, which is about 20 miles southeast of Houston. You don’t realize how expensive California is until you move away. Groceries were in short supply in Texas. Gasoline was very cheap.

Dan Otis and Mary Collins bought this home in Rosenberg, Texas in 2018. Courtesy of Dan Otis and Mary Collins

gentle: We ran the air conditioner around the clock for about seven months and the electric bill never exceeded $100 per month.

Mary: Registering your car in Texas was about $75 or $80. I just had it done here in California and it cost $300.

gentle:In Texas, everything was green. There were beautiful clouds in the blue sky.

My: But the weather was the worst. You couldn’t even go out and take a walk.

gentle: We learned about humidity early on. And when it rained, it rained heavily. We were also there for the big freeze in 2021.

My:It snowed and we had no electricity for about two and a half days. I never kept up with the weather. It made me really sad.

gentle:The drivers were also terrible. It took a year for Mary to feel comfortable driving. In Texas, drivers jump on and off the freeway at the last moment. They will cross two lanes to make the jump.

My: I have never been in tune with politics. This was difficult for me.

We lived in a very Democratic county. But we still had the governor, who I find a despicable human being. He said many ridiculous things which were very difficult to accept.

gentle:And Ted Cruz.

My:Most of the people we met did not vote for these people. But Texas is huge and it’s a very conservative area.

The couple has a view of the mountains and the ocean from their new mobile home in Santa Cruz. Courtesy of Dan Otis and Mary Collins

We started thinking about moving forward again.

My:Dan was very sad there.

gentle: Then COVID came and the grandkids became latch-key kids, and we only got to see them at their baseball games.

My:The hardest part was telling my daughter that we were moving. She knew we weren’t happy there, so she said: “I just want you guys to be happy.”

Believe it or not, we made a lot of money on our house in Texas. We had six offers, two of them in cash.

A lot of people are moving to Texas. We had an offer from someone in Boston and another offer from someone in New Mexico.

Honestly, I never thought we’d end up back in California. I wanted to move to a different city in Texas but Dan said we wouldn’t move away from the still terrible weather.

We thought about moving to Reno, Nevada because the taxes are very low in Nevada. We went and looked but it was expensive. Everyone from California was moving there during the pandemic, so they raised the prices of everything.

My daughter who lives here in California called us and said: “You can’t go to Reno. You have to go to Santa Cruz.”

I said: “We can’t afford Santa Cruz.”

So, he found us this mobile home park that’s right on the hill overlooking the ocean. They actually bought this place for us, they wanted us to come here.

My daughter’s wife works at Google so she always says she makes enough money to support a family of three.

gentle: We get a nice little view of the ocean. We live less than a block from the ocean.

My: I’m happy to be here closer to my daughter and closer to my granddaughter. But it’s been a struggle. We have monthly rent because we don’t own land, and it is very high.

Moving back to California has been financially stressful. We don’t have pension.

The couple miss some aspects of life in Texas, but said they ultimately liked California more. Courtesy of Dan Otis and Mary Collins

Both California and Texas have their advantages and disadvantages.

My:I miss the comforts of Texas. I miss my grandson and daughter. I miss the diversity of the Houston area. I miss grocery stores.

gentle:I miss the color green. It rained so much that everything became green.

My: But I like living in California. It may sound silly, but I feel safer here. Not everyone is walking around with a gun. I feel safer in California than in Texas.

We go to Texas every spring and watch the boys play baseball. But we don’t want to go again. We have moved six times since our marriage. Very often. My furniture couldn’t afford another move.

We’re happy to be back in California, even though we’re a little stressed financially. Being by the water and breathing the fresh air is just a joy.

Source: www.businessinsider.com