We may soon learn a lot about Harlan Crowe and Justice Thomas' relationship

The relationship between Justice Clarence Thomas and his billionaire benefactor, Harlan Crowe, has been the subject of endless speculation. Why did this megadonor provide countless gifts and trips to Thomas and his family members, and more importantly, why did Thomas not disclose it?

Crowe and Thomas have given statements about their relationship, but so far, neither of them has testified about their financial dealings. However, this may be about to change.

Senate Democrats are voting on whether to impeach Crowe about gifts he provided to members of the Supreme Court, as well as other wealthy Republican beneficiaries such as Leonard Leo, head of the conservative legal group Federalist Society, and mortgage company owner Robin Arkley. Whether summons should be sent to or not.

Senator Dick, Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, wrote, “By accepting these lavish, anonymous gifts, the Justices allowed their wealthy beneficiaries and other individuals doing business before the Court to gain private access to the Justices while preventing public scrutiny of this conduct.” ” Durbin and U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Federal Courts, Oversight, Agency Actions and Federal Powers, said in a statement. “To adequately address this crisis, it is imperative that we fully understand how individuals with interests before the Court are able to use anonymous gifts to gain private access to judges. “

Although Crowe and Thomas’ relationship will certainly be the main topic of this hearing, it certainly won’t be the only topic that will be raised. Earlier this summer, it was revealed that Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito went on a luxury fishing trip organized and funded by several Republican billionaires, including hedge fund billionaires Paul Singer, Arkley and Leo.

Both Leo and Crow issued statements condemning Senate Democrats after the vote was announced. “It is clear that this is nothing more than a stunt intended to undermine a sitting Supreme Court justice for ideological and political purposes,” Crowe’s office wrote. Leo called the efforts to subpoena him “liberal McCarthyism.” Neither seems likely to go quietly to the Senate Judiciary floor.

It is worth noting that there is a small political scandal that is unlikely to come up in the hearing. Earlier this month, it was revealed that Crowe had made the maximum allowed contribution to independent President Cornel West.

West later returned the money and made a post linking the issue to Israel and Palestine. “How sad that in our decadent culture perception so quickly trumps truth,” West wrote in a post On X. “This is the cause of our great devastation in the Middle East where the rich humanity of Palestinians has become invisible. This also hits home in the little scandal about Harlan Crow’s donations to my campaign.

Assuming the subpoena is effective, we can learn a lot about Crowe and his relationships with those in power.

Source: www.theroot.com