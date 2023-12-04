'We left our stressful public sector jobs to earn £150 a month in Sri Lanka'

Sri Lanka

A few months ago, my wife and I left our positions as teachers in London to live and work in Sri Lanka.

We met while studying completely different degrees at university, but once I started teaching at 21, I convinced her to come join me during the pandemic, when other jobs were hard to find.

We both ended up teaching maths at the same school, and thankfully her parents lived a short distance away, saving us from paying dreadful London rent.

In my final year as a teacher I earned a pre-tax salary of around £40,000, which also included a premium for running some extra-curricular initiatives for the school.

My wife was slightly less experienced, but still took home around £2,000 a month after taxes and deductions. Although teacher salaries were a topic of much debate last year, we were able to save a lot due to the absence of housing costs.

Financially, it was very liberating, and while we were as squirrel-conscious as possible, we still treated ourselves (Pret subscriptions, vacations, meals out).

However, the stress of our public sector jobs took its toll, and after my fifth year in teaching, I needed a new adventure. We took the risk and left for Sri Lanka.

Abandoning the intention of starting our own educational initiative, we have agreed to help launch a new charitable center for youth.

For this we have agreed to receive the salary of a typical Sri Lankan teacher – only Rs 60,000 (£150) per month.

This is a significant pay cut, but it gives us far more personal and professional freedom than in London, and is in line with our ethical objectives.

Plus, Sri Lanka is very cheap, so those pounds get a lot of use, and we each have about £3,000 of savings set aside to spend back.

Currently, we are living in a difficult financial mirage, making everything around us seem negligibly cheap, but we are still getting used to our extremely low wages. Our savings won’t last forever, but you have to make the most of it.

It was not a regular week as we were settling documents in Colombo instead of in Jaffna where we were settling. However, no week is really regular and our total expenses tend to be around the same.

vital statistics

Age:30 (and 27)

pre-tax salary: £1,800 each.

monthly rent: £0 because we stayed with friends and family. This may change soon.

monthly subscriptions: Spotify, £13.99 and travel insurance for both of us, £75

We also have daily delivery of fresh cow milk. Every day a man comes with a 330 ml soda bottle of unpasteurized milk which we boil and drink up to 100 litres.

The exchange rate means that £1 is approximately 420lkr.

day 1:

We bought a cream bun from the famous Tuk-Tuk mobile bakery for Rs 90 lakh. A theft. Then we went for some classic morning tea. If local people are buying it then it is good value, and it causes us a loss of Rs 180 lakh.

I give Rs 40 lakh to a disabled beggar in Wellawatte. I don’t do it often, but sometimes you feel compelled.

We went out in the afternoon to meet one of my wife’s friends. Before meeting him we did some work in a café.

We spent Rs 800 lakh – about £2 – on a relatively expensive cup of tea. But at One Galle Face’s Dilmah Café, they serve the best tea in a fancy flask with fresh cinnamon, jaggery, lemon and cardamom.

I spent Rs 150 lakh on a packet of home-made cassava chips from a stall by the sea, which I ate while people watching on the Galle Face Stretch.

A tuk-tuk home cost Rs 500 lakh, before we spent another Rs 200 lakh on a piece of roasted betel leaf from a bakery and a coconut and some chillies from a local stall. This would make for a simple dinner of bread and sambol (which is not the main meal here). An affordable option.

Total: 2,170LKR (£5.22)

Second day:

We spent the whole day staying at home, doing odd jobs and being frugal. A modest shop worth Rs 2,000 lakh in the afternoon.

Total: 2,000lkr (£4.81)

day 3:

We marked this day as a big hit. Our friend invited us to go out for the night, and we really couldn’t refuse.

To reduce the expense on alcohol, which is quite heavily taxed here, we managed to dine at restaurants where we already brought our own drinks.

We went to three different establishments, one of which had an entrance fee.

The total amount spent on food and drinks for both of us was Rs 24,000 lakh. Although this is a large amount of money compared to what we were earning, we felt we got good value for money – especially at the first two venues where there was live music.

But I didn’t like the third venue much – it wasn’t my style and was a bit expensive for my liking.

Total: 24,000 LKR (£57.73)

Day 4:

We get bunnies (an umbrella term for sweet baked goods) for breakfast in an attempt to cure our respective hangovers (280LKR). Our search for great coffee took us to a bougie café on the back streets, where we spent Rs 1,100 lakh.

We justified this because we needed a quiet and comfortable place to work (which this open air café definitely provided).

We went to a restaurant called Curry Pot, where you can choose from dozens of dishes filled with vegetable, fish and meat curries. We tried to be frugal here and, knowing the portion sizes, ordered one to share as well as a bottle of soda water.

But after making the payment we realized that we might have been charged foreigners’ premium (Rs 2,500 lakh).

Local customs mean that when we visit my wife’s family, we are expected to take symbolic gifts like biscuits, chocolates and fruits, which cost us Rs 3,000 lakh.

We spent Rs 1,250 lakh on tuk-tuks in a day. This is the only way to get around Colombo if you don’t have a car or scooter.

They are absolutely everywhere, which means they are very convenient and the competition is high, making them quite cheap. We made a total of five trips today.

Total: 8,130LKR (£19.55)

Day 5:

When we visit friends we have one more sweet for breakfast (280 litres) before buying another biscuit box of 700 litres.

Before heading home for a quiet evening, we spend Rs 600 lakh on transport there and back. It’s a cheap day, and generally pretty typical for us.

Total: 1,580LKR (£3.76)

Day 6:

Living in Colombo gives us the opportunity to do some light travelling. We booked two nights in an AirBnB in Galle a week ago.

Price was important to us but in the grand scheme very good value, although staying out meant we spent more than usual.

We had free breakfast and spent Rs 250 lakh on beverages. Lunch at a local place costs just Rs 300 lakh per curry. The bill came to Rs 2,500 lakh, the rest was covered by water, tea and halwa.

I had a simple cup of tea for just Rs 40 lakh, before going to a wonderful family restaurant in a tourist area, where we spent Rs 4,000 lakh on a ten-curry dinner.

Total: 6,290LKR (£15.14)

Day 7:

We went to a cafe for tourists for breakfast. It has a great view and the food is also good, making the Rs 4,000 lakh we spent worthwhile.

We donated Rs 1,300 lakh to the guides who took us to the lighthouse in Galle and also to a snake charmer who showed us pythons and cobras.

Before paying Rs 600 lakh for museum entry, we stopped at a local lunch stop after spending Rs 1,250 lakh. Once our minds were filled with cultural artefacts, we spent Rs 350 lakh on the must-have ice cream for the holidays.

Later, we had a beer and fried fish breakfast (Rs 1,050 lakh) and then bought Sri Lankan hops for Rs 540 lakh. Dinner at a local price at a local price.

Total: 9,090LKR (£21.87)

Weekly total: 53,350LKR (£133 – for both of us). Take the big night out for once, it’s on a budget.

As told to Madeleine Ross.

