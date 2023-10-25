We hope Ford won’t suffer as much production loss as GM from the UAW strike

Investors just got a glimpse of how much General Motors (GM) is losing production due to the United Auto Workers strike. We’re hoping it won’t be as bad on Ford (F), which reports earnings Thursday evening. The UAW began striking at Detroit’s three automakers last month after Ford, GM and Chrysler-parent Stellantis (STLA) failed to reach a new labor contract with the union. Since then there have been intermittent talks and the walkout has been increasing but no breakthrough has been achieved. On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that Ford and the UAW may be nearing a tentative contract agreement. But as we’ve seen over the past six weeks, there are no guarantees. At GM, the strike had a $200 million impact on third-quarter EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes), the company disclosed Tuesday morning when it reported better-than-expected earnings per share and revenue. GM management said that has had an additional $600 million impact on EBIT so far in the fourth quarter. Going forward, the team said attacks on key facilities would cost about $200 million per week as of Monday. However, this number is expected to increase. Hours after GM’s earnings release, the UAW expanded its strike against the automaker at a major full-size SUV plant in Texas. At Ford, third-quarter results are also expected to be resilient. LSEG is expecting Wall Street to beat earnings per share by 50% to 45 cents, according to analyst consensus estimates compiled by Refinitiv. Revenue rose 4.5% to $41.2 billion. In the report and in the post-earnings conference call, we’ll be keeping an eye out for updates on the losses caused by the ongoing Ford production strike. In its latest look at the situation, UBS said earlier this month it believed the union actions were having a more “limited impact” on Ford, which it estimated would lose less than $100 million in the third quarter. There will be a headwind. Analysts see a potential loss of more than $350 million in Ford’s fourth-quarter results. But again, this will be much lower than GM’s estimates. Given the financial impact and indefinite duration of the strike, analysts said they would not be surprised if Ford follows GM’s lead and temporarily raises guidance. UBS thinks “profitability may remain better than expected” at Ford due to strong cash flow and higher profits from the automaker’s internal combustion engine vehicles. Jim Cramer said, “These companies are hostage to the unions’ high demands”. The strike has hit Ford’s shares, which have fallen 8.5% in the past month. GM and Stellantis declined 12.5% ​​and 1.5%, respectively, in the past month. Stellantis is set to report its earnings this coming Tuesday. F GM, STLA 1M Mountain Ford, GM and Stellantis 1-Month Another industry issue highlighted by Cramer is that “EV momentum has definitely stalled.” General Motors CEO Mary Barra said GM will delay the pace of electric vehicle production in North America to “maintain strong pricing” while adjusting to slowing EV demand. Ford has already halted construction of a $3.5 billion Michigan EV battery plant in September due to union negotiations, according to CEO Jim Farley. “We always thought… if gasoline got too high it would flare up again [EVs], This is a time when gasoline has gone up and it hasn’t come back up,” Cramer said. “If I were running Ford, I would make it so that it’s time to go hybrid,” he said. Earlier this month, Ford reported third-quarter auto sales were up 7.7%, which Was inspired by “the best sales of a hybrid ever”. Sales of the F-150 and Maverick hybrid trucks, which increased by 41.4% year-over-year. The bottom line: It may be time for Farley to reevaluate Ford’s strategy to pursue more hybrid vehicles given the strong demand and continued EV losses. We’ll have to see how the EV division did in Q3 and what management says about the future. And, updates on the strike and its impact on Ford’s production will be important for investors like us. (Jim Cramer’s Charitable Trust is Long F. See here for a full list of stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert the first time Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling stocks in his charitable trust’s portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after the trade alert is issued before executing the trade. The above Investment Club information is subject to our disclaimer as well as our terms and conditions and privacy policy. No fiduciary obligation or duty exists, or is created, by virtue of your receipt of any information provided in connection with the Investment Club. No specific results or benefits are guaranteed.

Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley walks to speak at a news conference at the Rouge Complex in Dearborn, Michigan on September 17, 2020.

Rebecca Cook | reuters

Investors just got a glimpse of how much General Motors (GM) is losing production due to the United Auto Workers strike. We’re hoping it won’t be as bad on Ford (F), which reports earnings Thursday evening.

Source: www.cnbc.com