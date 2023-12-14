'We have to be prepared': Alabama Innovation Commission hears findings

Alabama is making progress in attracting new investment in technology and in building and retaining its workforce talent.

But the work is just getting started, according to members of the Alabama Innovation Commission, which met Thursday at the Innovation Depot in Birmingham.

Created in 2020 by Governor Kay Ivey, the commission was envisioned as a public/private partnership to exchange ideas and identify policies that foster innovation in the state. Work continues with Innovate Alabama, a public company established to advance that work.

Senator Greg Reed said, “Technology and the knowledge-based economy are coming rapidly, and we have to be ready.”

Over the course of two hours, Commission members heard reports on work done over the past year by Innovate Alabama and other entities to advance the Commission’s work. Last year, Cynthia Crutchfield was selected as its first CEO.

Innovate Alabama identified three “pillars” to focus its work on – developing and retaining tech talent in the state’s schools and universities, improving access to investment capital, and creating the kind of environment where innovation can flourish. .

As Abe Harper, a commission member, said, the challenge is not to re-invent Alabama, but to “preserve the most innovative version of itself.”

Former Secretary. The state’s Condoleezza Rice, a Birmingham native, said she has been part of several commissions where the work done was later shelved and forgotten.

“I think (it) will be sustainable,” she said. “To see my home state of Alabama coming together, to see civil society, business, education, thinking about the future of Alabama, putting it on this great path, is something exciting.”

Programs highlighted during the session included a grant program awarded last year, in which more than $20 million was awarded to small businesses, tech startups and companies based in or seeking to relocate to Alabama. A $25 million tax credit is also available for rural and underrepresented small businesses and technology accelerator programs.

Innovate Alabama is also working on a tech talent pipeline for students specializing in math and science at historically black colleges and universities, with the aim of retaining college students in Alabama’s workforce after graduation. Is also doing programs from.

Additionally, there are plans for grants and investments to highlight Alabama’s outdoor recreation destinations as economic development attractions.

“We have a lot to be proud of today and a lot to look forward to,” said Senator Greg Reed.

