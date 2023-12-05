'We have no intention of selling': El Salvador's millennial president promotes country's Bitcoin investment as token surges

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele praised his country’s Bitcoin investments on Monday.

He said, “Of course, we have no intention of selling; it has never been our intention.”

On Monday the token reached $42,000, its highest level in 20 months.

Bitcoin surpassed the $42,000 mark on Monday for the first time in 20 months, and El Salvador’s millennial President Nayib Bukele took to Twitter to tout his country’s investment in crypto amid big gains.

In a post on X earlier Monday, Bukele shared a screenshot of what he said was El Salvador’s Bitcoin portfolio.

“El Salvador’s #Bitcoin investments are in danger!”. He said. At the current price of the cryptocurrency after its recent surge, the country will stand to gain over $3.6 million.

The 42-year-old leader said the country will not come out of its position soon, as it would be contrary to long-term objectives.

Bukele said, “Of course, we have no intention of selling; it has never been our intention.” “We are fully aware that price fluctuations will continue in the future, this will not impact our long-term strategy.”

He said “deniers”, including journalists, should apologize for casting doubt on the country’s investment decision.

As for Bitcoin, investors’ expectations of the Federal Reserve lowering interest rates have fueled a rally of more than 150% year-to-date.

Crypto-linked equities have also seen similar, triple-digit gains. Names including Coinbase, MicroStrategy and Riot Platforms are all up more than 200%.

Meanwhile, the potential Bitcoin halving event in April 2024 as well as the possible approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF have increased optimism.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com