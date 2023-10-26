'We have a real problem': European industry fears collapse

The European Round Table for Industry (ERT) has warned in its latest paper that the EU is lagging behind the US and China in terms of economic growth and innovation, calling for greater integration into the EU single market, a capital markets union and A call has been made for. Incentives for investment in Europe.

ERT, formerly known as the European Round Table of Industrialists, is a group of sixty large industrial companies that was one of the driving forces for the development of the EU single market idea in the 1980s.

“Our goal is to analyze the state of competitiveness of the European industry,” Jean-François Van Boxmeer, president of ERT as well as Vodafone, told EURACTIV.

Europe is lagging behind

And this analysis sounds terrible. For example, the “Vision Paper” published by ERT shows that the EU spends significantly less than its global peers in research and development – ​​only 2.27% of GDP, compared to 2.40% in China, 2.40% in the US, 3.45% and 4.81% in. South Korea.

Furthermore, the last 15 years have seen a significant gap in economic growth between the EU and the US, as the EU stuck to macroeconomically unfavorable austerity policies, which reduced investment while its peers invested more actively. Did.

“If you look at the difference in growth rates between the US and Europe, and you project it out again over the next ten years, we could become economically irrelevant and it would be kind of great for people to come to us. Museums may be built, but not “It’s a thriving place now,” Van Boxmeer said.

Jacob Wallenberg, a member of ERT’s steering committee and chairman of Investor AB, a company that holds large stakes in several Nordic companies, is equally concerned.

“We have a real problem,” he told EURACTIV, adding that Europe “lacks the sense of urgency that we consider so important”.

As an example, he pointed to the Australian Strategic Policy Institute’s Technology Tracker which monitors which actors are pursuing which technologies. Of the 44 technologies, China leads on 37, while the US is in second place.

“The EU is tragically absent,” Wallenberg said.

Get rid of internal obstacles

Both industrialists argue for a greater focus on economic growth. And according to him, this would require a more integrated EU single market.

“The European Commission should lead an ‘inclusive programme’ to shape a common market across all policy areas, including energy, digital, capital, environment and defence,” the ERT paper reads, seeking to influence the next Commission’s programme. are supposed to. Work will begin in autumn 2024.

ERT wants the Commission to more actively “force EU Member States to immediately remove unlawful or unfair barriers to entry in the single market”. Furthermore, the Commission should focus more on harmonizing and simplifying the rules rather than creating new rules.

However, a major reason the EU is so dependent on regulations is that it has little budgetary power to solve problems through subsidies or tax breaks, as the US can.

Innovation incentives without fragmentation?

Meanwhile, the industry is also demanding more incentives for investment in Europe.

“The balance between sticks and carrots is important in policy making,” Van Boxmeer told EURACTIV. He pointed to the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) as an example of how to do this better than the EU.

“Like the IRA, you have to put your money into these infrastructure investments that will be needed in Europe, primarily in electrification,” he said, criticizing the European approach, which he described as “helicopter money on small local initiatives” as a member. As described. state level.

The current way EU countries subsidize their industries through relaxed state aid rules puts countries like Germany at an advantage, as they have far more fiscal firepower than smaller or poorer member states.

“But if we think about the European level, I think there are a lot of things you can do that can benefit all members of Europe. Otherwise, you will have a much greater discrepancy between economies with strong budgets and economies with weak budgets,” Van Boxmeer said.

ERT’s vision paper also points to structural problems in the EU and asks whether the EU will need to increase its budget to pay for European investments or whether decision-making processes should be simplified, for example on tax issues. But where the EU can take decisions only with the unanimous consent of member states.

However, industrialists are reluctant to answer these politically thorny questions.

“We are not politicians, we can only give ideas about what better policies look like,” Van Boxmeer said, arguing that discussion would need to take place not only in the Commission but primarily in the Council.

“All European governments need to have a discussion,” he said, arguing that only then would the Commission have the political support to come forward with specific proposals.

Capital Markets Association

According to ERT, another way to increase investment would be to strengthen and integrate European capital markets. Wallenberg argued for a “deep interest rate market” that could only be established by eliminating internal barriers to capital markets.

According to Wallenberg, a less fragmented and more liquid European capital market would lead to more venture capital, which could help solve part of the EU’s innovation and growth problem.

Ahead of the European elections next year, the ERT plans to bring forward more detailed plans to strengthen European competitiveness.

Meanwhile, former Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta has been tasked with preparing a report on the future of the single market for March 2024, while former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is preparing a report on the EU’s competitiveness for June. Are. 2024, trying to prepare the basis for the program of the next Commission.

