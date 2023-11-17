We have a $500k brokerage account and a $250k retirement account. How can we increase financial aid to afford our child's college expenses? , SmartAsset

Paying for a college education is a major financial commitment. While it’s easier said than done, reorganizing your finances can help a little. Student aid is calculated based on a formula called the Expected Family Contribution, “EFC.” This is the amount the government believes a family can pay for their student to attend college. For a typical family, this is a significant portion of their joint wealth and income.

The more money you have, the higher your EFC. The higher your EFC, the less aid you will receive. Therefore, for a family with significant assets, it is difficult to obtain more financial assistance. The good news is that $250k in retirement accounts will be considered asset protected. Although the $500k in the brokerage account is subject to the EFC calculation, there are some strategies you can use to reduce your expected contribution.

Federal programs calculate need-based and non-need aid

Schools, through the Department of Education, calculate financial aid based on a four-step process.

First, the school estimates the student cost of attendance (COA) for the year.

Second, the Expected Family Contribution (EFC) is calculated

Third, need-based assistance is calculated by subtracting EFC from COA

Finally, any costs not paid for by need-based aid are eligible for non-need aid.

Note that as of the 2024 school year, “Expected Family Contribution” has been renamed “Student Aid Index.” However, since the Department of Education has not yet updated its forms or website, we will continue to use the term “EFC” for consistency.

Need-based aid includes programs such as Pell grants, work study, and subsidized loans. Non-need aid typically includes unsubsidized student loans and private loans.

There are different approaches to paying for your children’s education. A financial advisor can help you determine the best tools for your goals.

Expected family contribution is calculated based on household wealth

The expected family contribution is calculated using an opaque formula that takes account of the family’s combined income and assets. For students claimed as dependents by their parent/guardian, the formula includes the assets of both the parent and the student. For students who are not claimed as dependents, the formula only takes into account their household income and assets.

For dependent students, the EFC is calculated based on a four-page worksheet. It tallies the combined resources of the family, then withholds some for taxes and living costs, and assumes that the remainder can be spent on educational expenses. The EFC covers both the parent’s and the student’s assets, including:

Total taxable income determined by each person’s AGI

Benefits and taxable income, such as alimony, unemployment and social security

taxable financial assets, such as personal portfolios and other investments

Some prime properties are exempted from EFC calculations. Specifically, this includes pre-tax retirement accounts, qualified businesses, and major personal assets such as a car or personal residence. Rental and other investment real estate may be included in the EFC depending on specific circumstances. Ask a financial advisor if your assets are subject to EFC calculations.

After this the EFC deducts some withholdings and allowances. These include:

federal income taxes paid

Allowances for state taxes and social security

Cost of living allowance, known as Income Security Allowance, depending on family size

Although the Income Security Allowance is intended to account for a family’s food, housing and other expenses for the year, it is very small. For example, it is set at $32,610 for a family of four with one student attending college in 2023/24.

From there, the expected family contribution is calculated based on the family’s various assets after withholdings. For example, the student is typically expected to contribute 50% of his or her income and 20% of their assets, while parents are typically expected to contribute 22% to 47% of their income and 12% of their assets. Expected to contribute. All this determines the final expected family contribution.

Readers should note that many articles erroneously report that parents’ contributions from assets are limited to 5.64%. According to the Department of Education’s 2023-2024 Federal Student Aid Handbook: “Discretionary funds are multiplied by a conversion rate of 12% to obtain the net value.” Contribution of parents from property…” (Emphasis original.) Discretionary net worth is a family’s non-income assets minus its asset protection allowance. Currently, Table 7 of the EFC Formula Guide lists this allowance at $0.

How can you increase financial aid?

To increase financing, you must reduce your home’s EFC. This usually means you need to reduce your income and qualifying assets. note that You should never attempt to conceal or shelter assets, nor should you ever knowingly provide false information. This would be unethical as well as a serious crime.

It is difficult to reduce your qualifying assets. Take our situation here, for example. While your retirement account is exempt, the FAFSA will include 12% of the brokerage account as a “parental contribution from assets.” That would contribute $60,000 to the EFC calculation based on a $500k brokerage account alone, and that’s before accounting for household income and other assets.

There are some ways you can try to structure your income and assets to reduce your EFC contributions. Of these, some important issues to consider include:

Increase retirement fund contributions

If you haven’t maxed out your contributions to tax-advantaged retirement accounts, do so. Moving this money into the exempt category will reduce your household assets (and potentially your AGI).

Invest in your home and business

Your primary residence does not count towards your EFC. Nor will there be any eligible small business. If you update your home or invest in a business, this money can still generate value for you even though it no longer qualifies for educational contributions. You can also increase the payments on your home mortgage, as this will effectively move your money into the home while reducing your long-term interest payments.

take capital losses

Although it is not advisable to deliberately lose capital, if you have a money-losing investment it is advisable to wait until your child goes to school before selling it. This will reduce your AGI by $3,000 per year and also reduce your required contributions.

Maintain status of custodial and 529 accounts

Accounts such as prepaid tuition funds and 529 savings plans are generally considered ancestral property, as long as the account is custodial (meaning the student is the owner and beneficiary) and the student has a dependent. If you have eligible accounts, maintain their status. Since a custodial account is credited to the parents, the FAFSA offers them a lower required contribution percentage.

Do not keep property in the name of a child

Often, families may place property in the child’s name. This is done for a variety of reasons, from taking advantage of a lower tax rate to a mistaken attempt to game the FAFSA system. Whatever the purpose, this will significantly increase the EFC calculation because the student is expected to contribute a much larger portion of his or her assets than the parents.

If you did so, be sure to reclaim those assets or transfer them to a custodial account.

ground level

Maximizing financial aid is a great goal. To do this, you first need to understand how the Department of Education calculates need-based aid. Then, you have to see if there is scope for reorganizing your family’s wealth according to that formula.

