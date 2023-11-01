‘We failed – why our dream eco-business collapsed’

With the number of companies closing down in England and Wales this year the highest since the 2009 financial crisis, are entrepreneurs prepared to deal with the consequences of failure?

In fact, the stigma surrounding business failure has diminished in recent years and entrepreneurs are becoming more comfortable talking about it.

A high level of failure is inevitable in business. In general, more than half of start-ups fail within five years. And that’s before you take into account the challenges in the current economic climate.

A pair of entrepreneurs happy to open up about their business failure so others can learn from their mistakes is the husband-and-wife team behind eco-friendly retailer Non Plastic Beach, which closed this summer .

Gareth and Nicola Dean, both aged 42 and from Oxfordshire, set up the business in 2018.

Gareth had 20 years’ experience working in PR for the automotive industry. Nicola is a qualified Chartered Accountant who teaches on a freelance basis. But like many people, he also had a dream business idea in his mind. And he believed that their skills could complement each other.

“The inspiration came from a holiday in Mauritius,” says Gareth. “We are both keen divers and we kept seeing plastic bags on the reef.”

So they began sourcing and manufacturing products that were made and packaged in an environmentally friendly manner.

Gareth took voluntary redundancy to work full-time with his business idea.

The initial product line included toothbrushes, soap, bamboo cotton buds and other household items

To start, they sold about 60% of their products directly through their website, and 40% through retailers they met at trade shows. They were sending pallets of products to retailers as far away as Portugal and the Falkland Islands.

An early success was providing Etihad Airways with a consignment of toothpaste tablets for their first plastic-free flight.

‘big challenge’

Gareth says when he first realized the business might be in decline, he came up with a mini-budget for September 2022.

Demand from websites and retailers suddenly fell as even people who were affluent by most standards felt they had to change their spending habits.

“Our customers were now having to make the difficult choice about whether to spend a little extra on an eco-product or buy whatever version of that product they could afford,” says Nicola.

But Gareth believes macroeconomic conditions were against them from the start.

He argues, “Unprecedented shocks to the economy, sequentially, year after year, will be a major challenge for any new business.”

“In the last quarter of 2019, 25% of our trade was with the EU. More later.” [Britain left the EU]“He fell off a 0.5% cliff and never recovered.”

He says the war in Ukraine after Brexit and the resulting high energy prices also had a big impact on consumer spending.

In January this year Gareth went back to work full-time as an employee, finding a PR job for an e-mobility firm. Nicola again took up freelance work in accountancy to try to keep the business afloat.

But it was of no use and he was forced to close the business in June.

lessons learned

Despite his background in marketing, Gareth made a crucial mistake in promotion and advertising.

He says he relied too heavily on Facebook marketing and was too slow to react when it was no longer so effective.

This happened after Apple changed privacy settings on its iPhones in 2021, so Facebook couldn’t automatically track which sites users were visiting to build an accurate profile of customer habits.

Gareth says this led to less targeted advertising, more money wasted and a decline in direct-to-consumer sales through his website.

He wishes he had seen this trend sooner and stopped spending – when you’re running a small business on thin margins you need to react quickly, he realizes now.

He also wishes they had gone to more trade fairs sooner because you could negotiate better margins with retailers, which could have helped the business grow.

Gareth realized that trade shows were a good place to drive sales in a big way

When you’re running a small business it really becomes part of your personal identity, says Gareth. So when it collapses, it is very difficult to deal with.

But he and his wife were overwhelmed by the messages of support they received on social media, which really helped. Many people were shocked when they learned about the demise of the business.

“I think they assume from social media that everything is always going well,” says Gareth.

But he says, one of the best things about being part of a husband-wife team is that you’re in it together and you have each other for emotional support.

“I think it’s almost inevitable to do something like this again,” says Nicola. “I don’t know what it will be, and we need to get over it first, but I’m certainly not ruling it out.

“There’s something magical about running your own business.”

To respond to this article or suggest another small business in the UK that has recently failed, you can email the Business Reporter dougal shaw

Source: www.bing.com