'We don't want Zionists here': Brooklyn Jews prepare for pro-Hamas protest on Saturday - Algemeiner.com

Jews in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn are being advised to take extra precautions as New York City prepares for a pro-Hamas demonstration on Saturday.

The demonstration will take place as Orthodox Jews, who make up 25 percent of Crown Heights’ population, mark Shabbat, the weekly Jewish Sabbath.

An unnamed security source in the Jewish community said, “Jews should definitely avoid the area.” COLlive.com Website. “There is no information at this time in which direction the protest will go. Locals should definitely stay away from Eastern Parkway in that area.

Rabbi Chanina Spurlin of the Crown Heights Jewish Community Council told the same outlet that she had received assurances from the New York Police Department that “we will be protected.”

“The protest is planned to walk to Senator Chuck Schumer’s home in Park Slope, but I would recommend that people not do Shabbos walks in that area,” Rabbi Spurlin said.

Saturday’s demonstration outside the Brooklyn Museum on Eastern Parkway follows a similar incident in Brooklyn’s Bay Ridge neighborhood last Saturday, which sparked concerns in the Jewish community.

“Last week, there was a rally in Bay Ridge that included hateful and anti-Semitic rhetoric and signs. Despite this, the NYPD did an excellent job of protecting neighboring communities,” said Rabbi Yaakov Behrman of the Jewish Future Alliance. “We strongly recommend that you remain vigilant and avoid the area unless absolutely necessary.”

Behrman said the NYPD had told him that the marchers did not intend to protest at any Jewish institutions in Crown Heights, including the global headquarters of the Chabad movement.

Saturday’s march is being organized by “Within Our Lifetime”, a staunchly anti-Semitic, pro-Hamas organization rooted in the Arab-American community that calls out Palestinian violence against Israel through terrorism and the persecution of Jewish communities abroad. Advocates the “elimination of Zionism”.

The march is named “Flood Brooklyn for Gaza” in homage to “Operation Al Aqsa Flood” – the name chosen by Hamas for the October 7 massacre in southern Israel that killed more than 1,400 primarily Israeli civilians. She was brutally raped and murdered. And their houses were destroyed.

An online toolkit published by “Within Our Lifetime” includes a series of recommended chants, all of which call for the destruction of Israel as well as confrontation with “Zionists” in the US.

The toolkit also includes the words of the chants in Arabic as well as English, among them “Bidna nihki al makshough, sahyouni ma bidna nashuf” (“Say it loudly, say it clearly, we don’t want Zionists here.”)

Other chants being encouraged include the Islamist slogan “Bab al-Aqsa min hadid, ma biftaha illa alshahid” (“The Door of al-Aqsa”). [mosque in Jerusalem] Made of iron, only a martyr can open it”), “Hey hey, ho ho! Zionism must go!” and “From New York to Gaza! Globalize the intifada!”

“Within our lifetime” says it aims to “protect the right of Palestinians as a colonized people to resist Zionist occupation by any means” and “the liberation of Palestine requires the abolition of Zionism. “

