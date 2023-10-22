If you won the lottery, who would you tell?

A man who recently called into The Ramsey Show claimed that he hasn’t even told his teenage children about his $22 million jackpot win from two years ago.

“My wife and I made a conscious decision to keep this a secret,” said the caller, who used the pseudonym John. “We don’t want them to grow up to be waiters – waiting for us to die.”

Host Dave Ramsey started laughing at this comment. But John’s decision was based on research he did after his big win. He discovered that many lottery winners spend too much and go bankrupt within a few years after spending large sums of money.

“One of the things they all say is that they told a lot of people and a lot of people came to their door asking for handouts,” John said.

Their outlook towards windfall profits should keep their family in good financial condition going forward.

Remaining anonymous after winning the lottery

Unfortunately, it is not always possible to remain anonymous after winning the jackpot. Only a few states allow lottery winners to conceal their identity when claiming their prize, and some require you to win a minimum amount first.

However, John has managed to keep the status of his winnings hidden from almost everyone except his wife and a brother. This puts the couple in a solid position to secure their new fortune.

How to make the most of a windfall

John says that to increase his family’s chances of winning the lottery he has hired a team to help him invest. He and his wife also plan to live within their means in the near future. John says he’s still working because he loves his job and his wife is happy living in the same house they paid off a few years ago.

“We paid cash for two Toyotas before we won it,” John said. “We don’t want to upgrade because they’re perfectly good cars.”

Despite the tremendous windfall, Ramsey was impressed by the couple’s financial discipline.

He said, “I love what you’re doing and it’s nobody else’s business.”

Ramsey compared the situation to his own, although being in the spotlight and being known for financial advice made it difficult to keep his fortune a secret. However, he says his net worth was not disclosed to his children until they graduated from college.

“I sat down with my three children and their two spouses, five of them, and we started unpacking our estate planning because they were adults at the time,” he said. “I said, ‘Listen, here’s the deal… are you going to be a productive and generous person, or are you going to be a… waiter? Because if you’re a waiter, you’re not going to have access to any of that. ”

Ramsey said his goal was to teach his children the importance of using money to maximize the good they can do in the world. And he had a similar message for John, who was by now, by his own admission, very tight-fisted about his new-found wealth.

“I think you need to increase your enjoyment of this money and increase the generosity factor.”

