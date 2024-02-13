We deserve better than the digital euro

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and in no way represent the editorial position of Euronews.

Mark Taverner writes that even though the digital euro began as a quest to solve financial system friction, not just a way to beat the expansion of EU stablecoins, it is now even worse. The condition may develop.

The unethical and uncontrolled use of artificial intelligence threatens both those working to preserve individual freedoms and companies trying to secure their market competitiveness.

But as we are learning, artificial intelligence analysis needs data to be effective.

At this moment, powerful forces are converging that will provide AI models with some of the most damaging data available – the personal financial activities of EU citizens and residents.

The treasury will be used to decide everything from how social security and pensions are distributed to how EU residents and companies can spend their money.

We’re all familiar with the technology that makes this possible – it’s called the Digital Euro. This, combined with the emergence of AI, means that it is now highly likely that the democratic protections provided to us in our current system of exchange will be undemocratically replaced by the state’s ability to monitor and restrict our financial activities. May go.

This situation will not be limited to the EU – anyone around the world who deals with the EU will be aware of this means of control.

How did we get here?

The ECB was slow to develop the digital euro. The digital euro has been in development since 2020.

Originally planned to preserve the role of central banks in the money supply, it was an apparent response to the explosion of digital currencies outside state control.

Unfortunately for those working within and with the EU, it is now entering its “preparation phase” with the advent of artificial intelligence.

At the same time, years of resistance from EU lawmakers to enact meaningful policy means we have yet to see the healthy adoption of stablecoins and other payment technologies that could completely obviate the need for a digital euro. .

The combination of these two delays brings us to the situation today, where enterprise use of AI coincides perfectly with the launch of a centralized digital currency threatening EU democracy.

The convergence of these technologies means that the digital euro could be the intermediary for all exchanges within and with the EU.

It will harness financial data and financial access using AI to first analyze, then influence, the financial activities of EU residents, citizens, companies and trading partners.

It is time to be worried.

An extremely difficult task, if not a Sisyphean task.

Pre-digital euro and pre-AI, even attempting to collect or process the data held by our financial institutions would have been economically disastrous for the EU or any member state.

First, it would be nearly impossible to centralize the data. This will be a compilation of many different interfaces, accounts, data storage types, and languages. Information chaos would be beyond comprehension at the country or even sector level and unusable at the individual level.

Similarly, attempting to centralize the fund flows of these various banks and financial institutions would be an extremely difficult (if not Sisyphean) task.

Currently, the ECB cannot control what a commercial, private bank allows its customers to spend money on apart from approved activities – and the data available to them to make policy decisions is limited.

Any effort to change this status quo will require legacy digital transformation of the highest level. Its cost, even less than the cost of the public outcry, made it a non-starter.

The digital euro immediately fixes these issues for the ECB and its member countries. Over the past few years, I have been privy to meetings in Brussels where the digital euro was enthusiastically mentioned as a solution for the automatic collection of taxes, distributing social security payments and even “ensuring that state financial aid is used on genuine purchases.”

The inclusion of AI changes this scenario from undemocratic to hellish, where artificial intelligence, for example, analyzes and recommends to MEPs whether EU residents should spend their money on EU versus non-EU services and products. Create policies on how to allow.

This is the most favorable scenario, as recent elections in countries like the Netherlands have raised fears about how protected groups such as immigrants will be at risk.

Stop, then reevaluate

These concerns over privacy and democracy are often dismissed as the ECB and other financial institutions have said that the digital euro is not intended to create a single EU bank for consumers and businesses.

Their disinterest in centralizing services is not the issue. The ECB didn’t create a digital euro to turn itself into a government-flavored Revolut.

There is a need to pause and reevaluate the digital euro in light of the expansion of AI tools.

Even though it started as a quest to solve financial system friction, rather than just a way to beat the expansion of EU stablecoins, it now has the potential to evolve into something even worse. Is.

Now I fear we are returning to a system where lawmakers, even well-intentioned ones, are tempted to use these technologies for the “greater good.”

Having worked in digital currencies and financial technologies for over a decade, I can definitely say that it would be better to adopt free markets of digital currencies, digital payments and digital value exchange, rather than centralization of data and fund flows. Sole, exploitative provider.

Marc Taverner is the CEO and co-founder of XEROF, a Swiss financial services provider specializing in cryptocurrencies.

At Euronews we believe that all opinions matter. Contact us at [email protected] to send a pitch or submission and be part of the conversation.

