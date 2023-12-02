'We connected on so many levels': Kate Winslet recalls shooting 'Titanic' with DiCaprio

Kate Winslet still remembers well the filming of “Titanic” with Leonardo DiCaprio.

According to Entertainment Tonight’s Friday story, the English actor reflected on his first meeting with “a jumble of long, thin, disorganized limbs” for the upcoming 4K release of his 1997 film.

In a bonus feature, Winslet reportedly said that DiCaprio, her on-screen boyfriend, “was very free with himself, and he had this enthusiastic energy that was really magnetic.”

“I remember thinking, ‘Oh, this is going to be fun. We’ll definitely get along,’” she said. “And we really did. We really did.”

The film was a phenomenon at a time when monoculture was still alive and well, launching Winslet and DiCaprio into superstardom. Many Hollywood insiders expected “Titanic” to fail, but it grossed $1.8 billion worldwide during its original theatrical run.

In the new featurette, Winslet recalls her relationship with DiCaprio during production.

“We are connected on many levels,” he said.

“He was then very, very smart, very, very curious,” she said, citing his interest in the 1912 shipwreck that inspired the film. “He was really fascinated by that period, the details of the boat, the lower classes, where those people came from, how those people paid for their tickets.”

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet attend the Golden Globes in 1998.

Although the film’s lead actors are now revered for their roles, director James Cameron previously stated that DiCaprio almost lost the role prior to production. And DiCaprio has said that he did not like her lighthearted personality after its initial release.

Meanwhile, according to ET, Winslet said in the feature that she is “immensely proud” of the film, while also adding that Cameron is an “absolute genius”.

“He knows exactly what he’s doing,” she said. “Her storytelling style, her screenwriting – she’s extraordinary in creating strong roles not only for women, but women who are at the center, who are leaders… with integrity.”

The 4K release also includes interviews with other people involved with the film, though obviously not DiCaprio. However, for Winslet, the fact that she embarked on the star-making journey may have been enough – because no one else could have done it.

“I certainly can’t imagine it being anyone other than Leo,” she said.

