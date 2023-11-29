We can do that but not under capitalism

Liberals want us to believe what is simply false: that the major existential problems of our time have meaningful solutions within the existing capitalist-imperialist system.

Recall how he reacted to Joe Biden’s 2022 corporate climate bill – the so-called Inflation Mitigation Act. The legislation was hailed by Democrats and the establishment “green” movement as a “historic” step toward an ecologically sustainable energy economy away from fossil fuels (oil, natural gas, and coal). Pay no attention to it, as the Revolutionary Communist writer Raymond Lhota pointed out:

“This bill contains no clear mandate or comprehensive action plan to move rapidly to eliminate fossil fuels as the energy foundation of the US economy. There is nothing in this bill that questions or challenges the US as the world’s largest oil and natural gas producer. This climate bill is going nowhere Government Order (Set enforceable targets for this) Reduction of fossil-fuel emissions: whether in fossil fuel extraction, in industrial use of fossil fuels, in utility-scale generation of electricity, or from transportation and agriculture…but the bill contains several key provisions that allow for and facilitate expanded fossil-fuel production, exactly the opposite of what is needed… This law is much shorter and vague than necessary. What’s worse is that…[it] Increases the US economy’s dependence on fossil fuels…This bill is part of the problem of global warming, not the solution.”

Bill “revive[d] Offshore oil and gas lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska” and “weak”.[ed] The basis environmental legislation could allow rapid approval of fossil fuel projects and the fracked gas Mountain Valley Pipeline in Appalachia, as the Center for Biological Diversity warned.

go beyond the goldilocks zone

And now look at the recent new York Times Op-ed by liberal climate scientist Kate Marvel, who titled her comment “I’m a climate scientist. I’m no longer shouting into the void.” Dr. Marvel, researcher at the nonprofit Project Drawdown and lead author of the Biden Administration Fifth National Climate Assessment (FNCA) believes we should calm down a bit about how capitalism is turning the planet into a giant greenhouse gas chamber. He believes that the magic of the market is putting us on the right path to environmental improvement.

Yes, Dr. Marvel admits, humanity (try capitalism) has “put about 1.6 trillion tons of carbon into the atmosphere since the Industrial Revolution – more than the combined weight of every living thing on Earth.” Ahead:

“Scientists have issued repeated warnings, and yet temperatures are rising. Extreme events such as heat waves, floods and droughts are becoming more severe and frequent, just as we predicted. ..We showed what the United States would look like if the world warmed by 2 degrees Celsius. It wasn’t a pretty picture: more heat waves, more uncomfortably hot nights, more rain, more drought… Climate science tells us how feedback loops in the world climate system will make global warming worse. We can now more confidently predict devastating consequences if global emissions continue on their current trajectory…The fossil fuel industry is still ignoring the science. Oil, gas and coal companies have already made plans for the infrastructure, which if used as intended, will help the world exceed the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C target over the next few decades.

Dr. Marvel knows that things are not looking good “on the current trajectory” (to say the least). Their own report, the FNCA, highlights serious threats to civilization: “rapid rise in sea levels, intensification of extreme weather” and “loss of biodiversity.”

It’s worse than she says. The standard and nominal setting climate goal is to limit the increase in average global temperature (AGT) to well below 2°C (3.6°F), and preferably to 1.5°C (2.7°F). To meet that goal, global CO2 emissions must be reduced to zero by 2050. The current trajectory is for AGT to exceed 2 °C in the 2030s, reach 3 °C in the 2040s, and 4 °C in the 2060s., This takes humanity far beyond what some climate scientists call humanity’s thermal “Goldilocks zone” – the temperature spectrum within which decent human life and civilization can thrive.

“Some politicians are now actually campaigning on climate change”

Still, the weather is feeling hoppy-changy to Dr. Marvel now. She tells us to take a sigh of relief. Capitalist market forces and government agencies are now changing the trajectory of electricity generation by replacing fossil fuels with renewable energy. She looks optimistic:

“State, local and tribal governments across the country started taking action, some politicians Now actually campaign on climate change instead of ignoring it or lying about it, Congress passes federal climate legislation [the weak Biden bill critiqued above – PS] – Something I had long considered impossible – in 2022. we can do that, We now know how dramatically emissions must be cut to limit warming, and it is very possible to do so in a sustainable, healthy and fair way. The conversation has moved on and the role of scientists has changed. We are no longer just warning of danger. We are showing the way to safety.”

Yes, Dr. Marvel really wanted us to wonder why.”Some politicians are now actually campaigning on climate change…” Surely she knows that many politicians actually still campaign against climate science and condemn any efforts to reduce the extraction and burning of fossil fuels as nefarious “radical leftist” schemes that destroy great countries. are meant to be destroyed.

Politicians who still ignore and lie about climate change are vastly overrepresented in the American minority rule political system. One of those politicians is Donald Trump, the leader of an eco-fascist party that controls the Supreme Court of the nation, the world’s leading climate polluter. That party is well positioned to win back the presidency and the US Senate next year. It controls half of the powerful state governments in the country. (In other countries too, science-hating planet-killing politicians have a lot of power. For example, in Argentina, a major source of methane-producing animal agriculture, the presidency was recently held by a far-right lunatic. which attacks climate science and environmental regulation.)

climate science vs capitalism

but I digress. What does the FNCA that Dr. Marvel and his colleagues wrote for Biden offer to support his purported new optimism? The report said, “Mitigation and adaptation activities are progressing from the planning stages to deployment across multiple sectors, including electrification, building upgrades and improved grid design for land-use choices, and workforce training… “Progress has been made in adaptation planning and implementation.” We [but…] Most adaptation actions to date have been incremental and small-scale…Efforts to adapt to climate change and reduce net greenhouse gas emissions are underway in every U.S. region and have expanded since 2018.

Sorry, but that’s small potatoes in relation to the ever-expanding climate disaster, the biggest issue we have or will ever face. Keep in mind that the Biden administration has broken another campaign promise by approving a Conoco-Phillips drilling operation in a formerly pristine part of the Arctic (the Terrible Willow Project). Biden’s much-touted “green” infrastructure bill does nothing to advance environmentally necessary green mass transit.

Is it possible to scale back deadly greenhouse gassing on the planet? of course it is. Yes, humanity can do this – and later figure out how to remove carbon from the atmosphere. Scientists, engineers, policy planners and others have known for decades Methods and proposed plans to restructure energy, transportation, agriculture and agriculture to drastically reduce CO2 emissions. Notable technologies have emerged to enable these plans and approaches: renewable energy systems, atmospheric carbon capture, and more. The World Socialist Web Site (WSWS) states, “In a rational world, such plans would have been implemented when the first warnings of the dangers of greenhouse gas emissions were given” (more than four decades ago).

But the thing is: homo sapiens cannot and will not do what is now existentially necessary under capitalism-imperialism, As WSWS notes, the huge disparity between the threat and the measures proposed by US officials “underscores” The impossibility of combining a scientific approach to solving climate change with the ongoing existence of capitalism and the dominance of the world economy for private profit and the division of the world into rival nation-states.” (emphasis added).

If you want to fix a problem you have to get to the core of it. The fundamental root of the greatest crime in history – turning the planet into a giant greenhouse gas chamber – is capitalism, the class-ruled system of inter-firm and inter-imperial competition that is hopelessly addicted to fossil fuels to meet its needs. Invests in. The constant expansion and its imperial armies and wars. It is a disordered global economic and state system with no real capacity to permanently reset and detoxify human relationships with the natural environment.

As Marxist ecologist Jason W. Moore points out, it is not actually (or if you prefer only) anthropogenic climate change that we face today, it is capitalist climate change. Humanity has not on its own established modern coal, gas, oil, livestock, automotive and airline industries or huge global armies (of which the US is at the forefront) and war industries that are heavily dependent on fossil fuels. Capitalists and imperialists did this when most of humanity was struggling to keep their heads above water and “make a living” in the world capitalist rat race.

An even more toxic planet dominated by capitalist imperialists and divided into dozens of competing nation states is not a rational or sane world. It is anarchic and nihilistic, linked to an inherent mode of production that requires endless growth like cancer. Too much is invested in fossil fuels to stop them from being extracted and used on a large scale before emissions from the burning of coal, oil and gas push the planet to irreversible tipping points of rapidly increasing warming. Capitalism is a fundamentally socio-pathological system that sees ecological destruction as a source of new profit opportunities – for example, new shipping lanes available in Arctic regions previously covered with ice.

What is needed is a democratic socialist revolution that fundamentally abolishes private ownership and profit at the highest heights of human economic life. We must re-organize production and consumption around an entirely new and different way of managing humanity’s interactions with nature – a way of life that privileges common good and life over private accumulation, wealth and class rule. gives.

Something even crazier than calling for revolution

A depressing saying common among some leftist intellectuals is that “people can more easily imagine the end of life than they can imagine the end of capitalism.” If this is true, then that tragic dichotomy should be clearly challenged, not merely lamented. It is high time to come out of such suicidal thinking and fight with people to understand the scientific, historical-physical reality. To continue on the capitalist path is to push our own and other species towards incredible suffering and extinction.

I understand that many people find it “insane” and “extreme” – “shouting into the void”, in the words of Dr. Marvel – to hear someone call for socialist revolution. Here’s something even crazier: continuing to live under an environmentally-destructive system that science (both natural and social/historical) knows to cancel – voiding -Prospects for a civilized human future. The time has come for solutions under and through capitalism: Under and through the problem, It’s madness to even dream of meaningful environmental improvement within and through that system. We must imagine and then undertake the revolutionary replacement of capitalism by revolutionary green and red socialism. Marx and Engels were right in 1848: it is either a “revolutionary reorganization of society on a large scale” or the “general destruction” of all.

Source: www.counterpunch.org