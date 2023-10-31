We can charge the phone wirelessly. What about electric vehicles? – market

The biggest hurdle to an all-electric-vehicle future always seems to be the battery.

Some of their components are difficult to obtain, expensive to make and they do not have enough capacity for the needs of some drivers. Also, many of those in use now cannot be recycled at the end of their life.

But some companies and researchers believe that if we can develop cost-effective ways to charge vehicles wirelessly, there will be less reliance on large batteries in the future.

One of those companies is Resonant Link. At its headquarters in an office park in South Burlington, Vermont, the company’s verification manager, Jonathan Chia, drives a cart covered in coils and wires — a prototype, really — to what looks like a neon-green, sleek, black Bull’s eye in center side of pad.

According to the company, Resonant Link’s wireless charging system can send an electric charge across an empty space of about a foot. (Henry Epp/Marketplace)

“So, it’s ready to charge on the screen. I’ll take it in,” Chia says as a screen flashes above the pad. It reads, “Waiting for alignment,” then “Preparing to charge.” A cooling fan on the pad whirs to life, And, according to that screen, electricity is flowing into the cart in about a foot of free space. Although it is quite sensitive if anything other than the cart gets too close, like my microphone.

“Oops, you were a little close,” Chiya says, then the fan suddenly turns off.

“This is a demonstration of our innovative foreign object detection system,” Chia’s co-worker, electrical engineer Skylar Cornell, yells as I step back and turn on the fan.

The team is still working out the kinks, but Resonant Link hopes this wireless charging technology, which uses a magnetic field to transfer energy, could eventually revolutionize the way we power our various vehicles. Starting with the spacious facilities where our online shopping orders are fulfilled.

“If you imagine an Amazon or Walmart fulfillment center, or maybe a warehouse today, they have these aisles – called racks – and vehicles move up and down one of these aisles,” says Resonant Link’s CEO Grayson Zulaf said.

Those vehicles are often electric forklifts, Zulaf said, and they spend a lot of downtime plugged into wall charging. So, Resonant Link wants to install its wireless chargers in the aisles where forklifts operate.

“When it pulls up from the side it’s going to power that forklift,” Zulaf said. Forklifts stop very often when lifting and unloading objects. “And as the forklift goes up and down this aisle to move the goods, where it already stops, it gets power.”

The idea is that frequent power boosts will allow forklifts to operate 24/7, Zulaf said. He said Resonant Link has raised $20 million so far for its work, which also includes creating wireless charging systems for medical devices. The company said it has started shipping chargers to some major forklift manufacturers.

As with other efforts around the country, the company is betting that frequent bursts of wireless charging could work for other types of vehicles, too — those that follow frequent routes and make lots of stops. Think buses and delivery trucks, said Andrew Meintz of the National Renewable Energy Lab.

“Throughout the day, the overall charge it takes at each of these stops allows us to reduce the battery capacity of the vehicle, allowing us to reduce weight and improve the efficiency of the vehicle,” Mintz. he said.

The same technology could also power semitrucks by embedding a cluster of interstate wireless chargers; Vehicles may charge continuously while driving.

“So it’s much cheaper to build infrastructure that everyone uses, rather than a lot of big batteries,” said Tallis Blalack, who until recently was managing director of a federally funded road electrification research center called ASPIRE. To pay the money.”

There are pilot projects using electrified roads in Detroit, Utah, Florida, and abroad in Sweden. But if the idea of ​​charging your car while driving down an interstate like a Mario Kart racetrack sounds a little futuristic, it still is.

“So there are limits, a lot of it is policy,” Blackack said.

To make electrified roads a reality, transport departments will have to install wireless chargers on them. Then they will have to provide electricity to those roads. And it’s an open question how drivers using that electricity will pay for it. Ultimately, making it all happen will require multiple levels of government.

“Technology can do this,” Blackack said. “Can we get the political coordination to make it happen, that’s the real question.”

A bill introduced in the U.S. House this year would give $250 million in grants to wireless charging projects, though it’s still waiting for the wiggle room to get out of committee.

A lot is happening in the world. Through it all, Marketplace is here for you.

You trust the marketplace to give you insight into world events and how it affects you in a fact-based, accessible way. We rely on your financial support to keep this possible.

Your donation today powers the independent journalism you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain the marketplace so we can report on the things that matter to you.

Source: www.marketplace.org